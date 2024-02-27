Celtics pull off inside job against Joel Embiid-less 76ers, steal away for ninth straight win

After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked whether his team had been comfortable playing against this defense. Before answering the question, he picked up the box score that sat on the table in front of him and displayed it to the crowd as evidence.

The Celtics lead the league in 3-point attempts per game. But on this night the 76ers no longer had the menacing Embiid patrolling the paint as a deterrent. Philadelphia tried to fluster the Celtics with switch-heavy smaller lineups that could congest the arc.

The knee injury that has sidelined 76ers center Joel Embiid indefinitely has fundamentally altered the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But the more important shift, as far as the Celtics were concerned Tuesday night, is that his absence also alters how to best attack Philadelphia.

“Pretty comfortable,” he said. “It’s all right there.”

The Celtics attempted a season-low 22 3-pointers, making only five. But they scored inside at will, making 34 of 52 two-pointers and a season-high 34 free throws, eventually rolling to a 117-99 win, their ninth in a row.

Mazzulla and his players stressed that the switch from spraying 3-pointers to attacking the rim was simply a matter of reacting to Philadelphia’s defensive approach. And that certainly played a role. But so did the absence of a 7-foot, 280-pound shot-blocker.

“Obviously, they’re a lot smaller than they normally are,” Jayson Tatum said. “So just taking advantage of being able to get to the rim.”

For the Celtics (46-12), the game’s flow provided another useful opportunity to embrace and learn from something different. They have a 7½-game lead over the Cavaliers with just 24 remaining. It would take a monumental collapse for them to be caught.

So they continue to find value in nights that could be otherwise slightly mundane.

“This game was probably one of our best games of the year, from the standpoint of we were able to win a different way,” Mazzulla said. “And this game showed a template of how teams are going to guard us, and it gives us another thing to practice. It thought our guys did a great job.”

Jayson Tatum (29 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (23 points, 12 rebounds) played big roles in the Celtics' interior attack. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The start was not perfect. Mazzulla said it took his team some time to diagnose that the best way to attack would be with post-ups, hunting mismatches, and by putting constant pressure on the 76ers at the rim. But it certainly did not take too long.

“We just have to be a smart team where, boom, we go to this,” Kristaps Porzingis said. “If they start doing this, we go to this, and we always need to have the answers.”

Boston led, 91-89, early in the fourth quarter when it crafted a game-defining 17-0 run. That surge included just one 3-pointer.

The Celtics’ tendency to spray threes from all angles makes some of their fans uneasy. There is a belief that a cold night or two from beyond the arc could be fateful when the games matters most. But the Celtics insist that they do not enter games intending to launch long balls. When they do that, they are doing it because it is the best option based on how they are being defended and who else is on the court to stop them.

This win provided more evidence that this team is prepared to be versatile.

“There’s a bunch of different ways to win a basketball game,” Tatum said. “We’ve got to be able to do it in every which way.”

Jaylen Brown had 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lead the Celtics. Tatum scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points to lead the 76ers, but their most important run came while he was on the bench to start the fourth quarter.

Cam Payne drained a pair of 3-pointers before Tobias Harris hit one from the right arc with 8:50 left that made it 91-89. Mazzulla called timeout, and the Celtics returned to the court and throttled the 76ers with their 17-0 surge.

Tatum keyed the run by putting constant pressure on the 76ers at the rim. He made six free throws and a layup, and then threw down a dunk after Philadelphia had finally stopped the run.

“We had the answers,” Porzingis (23 points, 12 rebounds) said, “and we started to figure out what works.”

The Celtics made 17 of 24 first-half 2-pointers and 2 of 11 3-pointers, and went to the break with a 53-51 lead.

Boston’s run of strong third quarters continued when it started the second half with an 11-0 surge. Derrick White, who had three first-quarter blocks for the second time in three games, added a pair of steals in the third, and a follow slam by Porzingis made it 64-51.

Maxey kept doing just enough to give his team a chance. He had 13 points in the quarter, including one stretch in which he scored 8 in less than two minutes and pulled the 76ers within 72-66. But just like they have throughout this winning streak, the Celtics always had an answer, even if it was not the 3-point line.

“I don’t love threes,” Mazzulla said. “I love great shots.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.