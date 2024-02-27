Bruins end grueling West Coast trip with shootout loss to Kraken

It was the third time on the four-game trip, in which the Bruins finished 1-0-3, that the Black-and-Gold gave away a lead they built across the first two periods. They led 4-1 by the second period in Edmonton (eventually a 6-5 OT win), and they carried a 1-0 lead into the third period Saturday in what ended a 3-2 OT loss in Vancouver.

The Bruins stumbled to a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Monday night, with Kailer Yamamoto providing the winning blow as the leadoff hitter in the shootout after the Kraken erased the 2-1 lead that the Bruins carried into the third period.

SEATTLE — End of the road, but the continuation of a disturbing trend for the Bruins with the playoffs fast approaching.

The disturbing pattern: 1. Surrendering the lead; 2. Opening the third period with their bags seemingly packed, a team-wide letdown in which their opponent forced their way back into the game and filched points away from the Bruins.

“Yeah, and we didn’t accomplish either,” said Jim Montgomery, referring to a desire to avoid both points. “We talked about it in the [second intermission], about being aggressive, offensively. We want to have a killer instinct… and also extend leads.”

Mission unaccomplished. Why?

“Sometimes when you’re in that situation,” offered Montgomery, his club nonetheless finishing the trip with five of a possible eight points, “when things don’t go well, you wait for things to happen instead of making things happen. I think we are waiting for things to happen. We don’t have the right attitude to start thirds.”

Kailer Yamamoto scores against Linus Ullmark during the shootout. Steph Chambers/Getty

David Pastrnak, 2-1–3, picked up career goals 338 and 339 and broke the career 700-point mark, pacing an offense that outshot the Kraken, 32-27. The Bruins also held a sizeable edge at the faceoff dot, winning 60 percent of the drops.

But they ultimately turned two points into half a loaf, in large part because the Kraken grabbed hold of the action at the start of the third, to the point they later forced the Bruins — on a Charlie Coyle tip of Pastrnak’s shot — to rally back from a 3-2 deficit.

Disappointed?

“Yeah, definitely,” said team captain Brad Marchand. “You can look at it both ways.. happy that we had a decent road trip, be positive that we had a lead in the few games that we lost… but the negative, obviously is that we lost those games. We should have done a much better job of closing them out. Disappointing that we had an opportunity to have a much better road trip.”

With the loss, the Bruins ended their trip west with a 1-0-3 mark and extended their streak of OTs to a franchise-record six games.

The Bruins never before played more than five consecutive OT games. They set what was their longstanding record of five straight OTs in January 1932, a stretch in which they went 0-1-4. The NHL would not adopt its sudden death/shootout format until decades later.

Pastrnak, initially credited with a hat trick on the goal later credited to Coyle, was the final of three Black and Gold shooters who failed to score in the shootout. Coyle and Charlie McAvoy were also turned back by winning tender Philipp Grubauer.

After blowing the third period lead, the Bruins pulled even, 3-3, on Coyle’s goal with 2:52 remaining in regulation. Pastrnak ripped off a wrister from the top rim of the right wing circle with just seven seconds remaining on a power play, and Coyle made the net-front deflection.

Charlie McAvoy and Andre Burakovsky battle for the puck during overtime. Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s goal, a tip low in the slot of Will Borgen’s long-range slapper, lifted the Kraken to a 3-2 lead at 14:30 of the third.

Pastrnak connected for a goal in the first and another in the second, setting up the Bruins to carry that 2-1 lead into the final period.

Jordan Eberle scored the Kraken’s lone goal in the opening 40:00, cashing in on a Linus Ullmark boo-boo giveaway early in the second.

Similar to their recent games in Edmonton and Vancouver, the Bruins ended up chasing their own lead. Vince Dunn delivered the equalizer, 2-2, at 5:29, connecting on a wrister through a crowded field.

The Bruins appeared to take a 3-2 lead with 9:13 remaining in regulation on a Morgan Geekie goal. But after a 4:00 forensic video review (CSI: NHL 2024), the goal was wiped off the board because Geekie interfered with goalie Philipp Grubauer on the goal mouth stuff.

“Anytime they take a long time to look at things like that,” mused Geekie, “especially after it’s called a goal on the ice, it’s tough to think anything good is going to come of that. Unfortunate, but hopefully they call it both ways and it balances out over the rest of the season.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.