The Bruins didn’t lose in regulation out West, but there was a big area of concern

At the moment, after a club-record six consecutive overtime games — including three losses on a road trip that ended 1-0-3 Monday night in Seattle — the Bruins are straddling that line.

In the NHL, there is a thin line, either blue or red, between a funk and an all-out hot mess.

“We can’t start looking ahead to the playoffs,” said team captain Brad Marchand following another blown third-period lead, resulting in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken. “There’s a lot of time left to get it done down the stretch.”

Mathematically, Marchand is absolutely correct. The Black-and-Gold have 22 games to go before the puck drops on the second season, some six weeks to get their sticks together, summon a finishing kick, and possibly clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference or even the dreaded, cursed hardware that is the Presidents’ Trophy.

However, the road trip through Edmonton (6-5 OT win), Calgary (3-2 OT loss), Vancouver (3-2 OT loss), and Seattle (4-3 SO loss) should have served as a concerning kick to their Stanley Cup dreams.

Frittering away third-period leads is no way to engender the kind of confidence needed to grind through a seven-game series — never mind four of them.

A tiny bit of encouragement in Seattle, where they squandered a 2-1 lead they took into the third, was that they cashed in on their one power-play opportunity. Until then, they were 1 for 9 on the advantage over the course of 195 minutes on the road.

Charlie Coyle’s 3-3 equalizer on the PP was a tip of a David Pastrnak shot with 2:52 to go in regulation at Climate Pledge Arena and proved to salvage a point — No. 5 of a possible 8 since leaving Causeway Street.

Perhaps the Coyle goal will spark a turnaround on the man-advantage that otherwise has been dead on double runners for a month. Since returning from their extended end-of-January All-Star siesta, the Bruins have gone 3 for 33 on the advantage across 11 games. A 9.1 percent power play doesn’t lead to fingerprints getting smudged on the Cup.

“Consistently play to our identity,” said coach Jim Montgomery, asked what message he’ll send to his sagging lot when they return to practice Wednesday in Brighton. “You have to continue to teach, even though you’re in the final home stretch, you’ve got to continue to teach.”

There was no practice time on the four-game trip. It was a six-night, pack-and-play grinder in varying time zones. Even for a bunch of millionaires who travel by charter planes and stay in luxe hotels, that pace can be daunting. Mistakes are left to be corrected on the fly, in-game, and that usually leads to deferred maintenance, leaky faucets and all.

“If you don’t have that practice time, you’ve got to have video time, and guys have to focus,” said Montgomery. “And we have good habits and details that we believe give us good opportunities.”

A club that consistently builds leads over 40 minutes is not that far off from success. But a club that can’t close out games is doomed. The Bruins had the ultimate closer in their lineup for most of the expanded arc of Patrice Bergeron’s career. In times of trouble — say, third-period fires on the scoreboard — Bergeron was often the glue that kept things from falling apart.

They don’t have that guy in the lineup anymore. Frankly, a couple of dozen NHL teams can’t boast a Bergy knockoff.

Bergeron was a one-of-a-kind Hall of Famer, and the Bruins of late have shown they desperately need someone who can be at least half of No. 37′s equal, needed to exhibit the will which says to them: “Hold on!” in times of trouble. (Yes, a Rudyard Kipling alert way down here in On Hockey.)

The slow drip to third-period chaos has been the sleepy starts out of the break at 40:00. In the propofol-like starts to the third, the Bruins have become the hump they can’t get over.

“I think the attitude in there is that we’re a good hockey team,” said Montgomery, asked the mood of his team upon the end of the trip. “But we have areas that we have to continue to grow in.”

The Vegas Golden Knights will present a solid test Thursday, though Bruce Cassidy’s defending Cup champs have had their consistency issues, too. As of Tuesday morn, they were 10th in the league’s overall standings, and the Bruins, in part because of their league-leading 14 overtime losses, were knotted with the Canucks for No. 1 in points (82).

“We had the opportunity to have a much better road trip,” said Marchand, a man who knows the dips and challenges that are part of every regular-season slog. “Into the third period with a lead, we expect to win games, and we have to. We’re coming down the stretch. We have to do a much better job of not sitting back.”

It soon will be that time of the season, the best time, when every shift is charged with emotion, and 15 other teams try to convince themselves that each tick of the second hand clocks the time left on their hockey souls.

Those who dare even think to sit back too long are left to sit for the summer.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.