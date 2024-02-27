A word of warning for the Bruins at the trade deadline, a plea to enshrine Matthew Slater, and more

▪ Some advice for Bruins president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney: Don’t go overboard at the March 8 trade deadline investing in this bunch of B’s after selling out during last year’s record-setting season.

Here are a few offerings from my internal streaming service — streaming of the sports consciousness.

If you don’t stream these days, the current of sports, television, movies, and music passes you by like a raging river. To stream or not to stream isn’t a question. Sadly, there’s no streamlining streaming-service costs. They just keep piling up like Caitlin Clark’s point total, with the financially foreboding unholy union of the sports properties of Disney, Fox, and Warner Brothers Discovery hanging over our heads like the Sword of Damocles.

We’ve been blessed with a pleasantly surprising season sur glace in the wake of the retirements of stalwarts Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The Bruins have exceeded expectations, jockeying for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. However, they are teetering in their last 11 (3-3-5), having concluded their four-game Western swing with a shootout loss to Seattle.

Sorry, these are the Bridge Bruins. They’re the hockey version of the Isaiah Thomas-era Celtics, an overachieving team with some high-end talent but not enough, which manages to excel in the regular season. When intensity and effort levels equalize in the postseason, their advantage evaporates and their talent isn’t enough to punch above their weight and win it all.

No additional early-round draft picks or prized prospects like Matthew Poitras or Mason Lohrei should be harvested or harmed to augment this admirable team. It’s pucks pyrite; regret will seep in come summer. Moving pending free agent Jake DeBrusk, he of the cold-case scoring touch, or breaking up the stellar goalie tandem with Linus Ullmark under contract for just one more year is allowable. Mortgaging more future assets isn’t.

The Patriots have placed a lot of trust in Eliot Wolf. Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers

▪ Score a win for the Patriots with the docuseries “The Dynasty” on Apple TV+ regardless of what you think of it. We’re all discussing and dissecting the team’s successful past instead of focusing on a shaky future. After rightfully jettisoning legendary coach Bill Belichick, the team hasn’t brought in any significant, high-ranking outside pro football brainpower for its rebuild.

The Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as coach and elevated the talented Eliot Wolf to the unofficial role of chief of player personnel. They’ve kept Belichick’s hand-picked director of player personnel, Matt Groh, empowered, especially in college scouting. There’s a lack of experience and track records in pivotal roles. Dicey.

That doesn’t mean this can’t work. Wolf and Mayo are among the most promising prospects at their positions in the league. But the future is nebulous and perilous for New England. Instead of talking about that, we’re indulging in promotion of past glory.

Will Matthew Slater join his father in the Hall of Fame? Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

▪ Recently retired Patriots special teams ace/locker room preacher Matthew Slater deserves induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 10-time Pro Bowler and 13-time captain boasts the imprimatur of Belichick as the best core special teams player of all-time and bridged the end of the first half of the Patriots dynasty and the start of the second half as Foxborough Flamekeeper.

If we’re not going to enshrine Slater and special teams godfather Steve Tasker in Canton, then just declare the position ineligible instead of insulting two greats.

▪ My choice for the Patriots franchise tag: tight end Hunter Henry at $12.693 million. That’s a reasonable number for a 29-year-old who has led the team in touchdown receptions in two of his three seasons here, collecting 17 overall. Henry, who arrived via a three-year, $37.5 million deal in 2021, would be an asset to whomever is QB.

Plus, the franchise tag numbers for safety Kyle Dugger ($17.123 million) and right tackle Michael Onwenu ($20.985) are too rich for my blood relative to their league standing.

Jayson Tatum has the Celtics with a comfortable lead in the Eastern Conference. Steven Ryan/Getty

▪ Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has a case for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award as the best player on by far the league’s best team. But all that’s missing from the insipid ramping up of a Green Party campaign to garner him the award is a super PAC. Tatum acknowledged at the All-Star festivities that he values individual accolades. Fine. But eyes on the prize. Banner No. 18, please.

If the Celtics have to stroke his ego and pump his tires like he’s the hardwood Roberto Luongo when the team has the best record in the league, we have a problem. Plus, what other MVP candidate can score the way Tatum did in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s win over the Knicks?

Jaylen Brown, having a 30-point night, got doubled. Brown swung it to Jrue Holiday, who moved it to Tatum. He had a red carpet to the rim for an easy layup. All the great Celtics have a common denominator — they hung championship banners. Secure that mantle before fixating on MVP and Face of the League.

Red Sox prospects (from left) Kyle Teel, Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Nick Yorke met fans last month. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

▪ The Red Sox sustainability blueprint is the opposite of the warning on a rear-view mirror — objects aren’t closer than they appear. The objects in discussion are prized prospects shortstop Marcelo Mayer, catcher Kyle Teel, and outfielder Roman Anthony. The Sox spent much of the winter promoting the trio as the Fenway Foundation. They sport 62 combined games of Double A experience. Anthony turns 20 in May.

Are we to believe they will all experience linear, uninterrupted development paths simultaneously with no hiccups or setbacks? More “hurry up and wait” from the Sox on their path of ideological purity.

Caitlin Clark's scoring-record pursuit has shined a spotlight on women's college basketball. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

▪ Do yourself a favor and read the exquisite column from Washington Post wordsmith nonpareil Sally Jenkins about the NCAA eliding the existence of women’s college basketball pre-1982. You’ll realize that sensational Iowa icon Clark actually hasn’t broken the women’s scoring record yet. Lynnette Woodard, who played at Kansas from 1978-81, scored 3,649 points. Clark sits at 3,617.

She’ll break Woodward’s record — and the Division 1 record of Pistol Pete Maravich (3,667) — but it’s about giving Woodard the flowers she deserves and castigating the callous NCAA for declaring an entire era of women’s basketball void just because past powers were too chauvinistic to recognize it. Sad.

▪ It has been a topsy-turvy men’s college basketball season devoid of a marquee player or must-watch team. Houston is the fifth team to hold the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. This might be the March to surrender bracket benediction to mascots, team colors, or astrology.





Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.