Six takeaways from Eliot Wolf’s press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine

1. The Patriots are going to be aggressive this offseason.

Here’s what we learned from Wolf’s availability, his first since taking on a more significant role within the front office this year …

INDIANAPOLIS — Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf fielded questions from the media Tuesday morning at the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

With the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft and more than $86 million in salary-cap space, Wolf confirmed that the personnel department is going to “aggressively” try to help the team. But he wouldn’t tip his hand on exactly what that means.

“Take that however you want it,” Wolf said. “We will try to do what’s right. Whether that means spending or saving, TBD.”

Wolf listed “height, weight, speed, playmaking ability” as areas of emphasis when evaluating players. The Patriots have several positions in need of an upgrade, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

“Just in terms of physical skills, we need to weaponize the offense,” Wolf said. “We need to be faster and more explosive on defense.”

Asked about his pitch to free agents, Wolf focused on the organization’s “new era” with the leadership of coach Jerod Mayo. He acknowledged, however, that money is typically the deciding factor for players. Team owner Robert Kraft had previously said the front office will have the freedom to spend as it deems necessary.

“Teams can put their best recruiting pitch on, but at the end of the day, oftentimes, they’ll go to whoever is offering the most money,” Wolf said.

2. The Patriots do not expect ownership to be involved in personnel decisions.

The new coaching staff and revamped front office have consistently preached collaboration when it comes to personnel decisions, though Wolf ultimately will have the final say. Wolf does not anticipate ownership to be actively involved in football operations.

“They prefer to stay out of football, but they’ve been very supportive of Jerod and myself and Matt [Groh],” Wolf said. “Anything we need, we’ve got in a lot of ways. I think they have opinions, which they’ll share, but, ultimately, it’s down to Jerod and I.”

3. The Patriots have changed their grading system.

Wolf has led the charge in altering the organization’s grading system for college prospects, implementing a model similar to one he used during his 14-year tenure in Green Bay. According to Wolf, the current system is “more value-based” while the previous one was more role-based.

“I think it makes it a lot easier for scouts to rate guys and put them in a stack of, like, ‘This guy’s the best, this guy’s the worst,’ and everything in between falls into place,” Wolf said. “I just think it accounts for value better, and it also makes it easier for the scouts in the fall as well as in the spring to determine where guys are going to be drafted.”

For Wolf, the new grading system itself is not as important as the team’s process. He called the current approach “a lot more collaborative,” with more input from scouts.

4. All options are on the table when it comes to quarterback, but the Patriots are well aware of the position’s importance.

Echoing new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, Wolf wouldn’t close any doors when it comes to the plans at quarterback.

Asked what traits he values at the position, Wolf cited physical talent, of course, but also spoke about the importance of having “someone that can elevate his teammates” and “someone that teammates want to play for.” He also emphasized the significance of positive body language.

“You don’t want a guy that’s throwing his hands up after a bad play, or you can see him physically pointing at somebody,” Wolf said. “Body language is important. Everybody’s looking at the quarterback.”

The Patriots will meet with three top quarterback prospects — Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — at the combine, though Williams and Daniels do not plan to participate in on-field testing or drills until their Pro Days.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are under contract for the 2024 season, though neither has proven to be a viable long-term starter.

It’s possible the Patriots could trade down from the No. 3 pick and address quarterback in a later round or in free agency, but Wolf noted how the majority of starting quarterbacks across the NFL are first-round picks.

“There’s exceptions to be had, like Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tom Brady,” Wolf said. “But I think there’s a leaguewide understanding of how important that position is, and how important it is to have somebody there that can help you win games to get over the hump.”

5. The Patriots have had conversations regarding offensive lineman Michael Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger.

Wolf said the Patriots “definitely want to keep” both homegrown players, who are set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. next Tuesday to decide whether to use the franchise tag on either player. The 2024 tag values, which are determined by position, would be $17.123 million for Dugger and $20.985 million for Onwenu.

Dugger hired new representation this offseason, switching from Athletes First to 1 of 1 agency, while Onwenu recently fired his representation. Wolf said Onwenu’s decision to move forward without agents, as of now, does not impact their conversations.

“Mike’s a core player for us,” Wolf said. “It’s no secret we want to try to keep Mike, and it’ll just be a little bit of a wrinkle dealing with him.

“Mike’s really smart, and he’s introspective and he’s thoughtful. He knows what he wants, which is always good when you’re dealing with a player. And he’s certainly someone that we view as a cornerstone for us.”

6. The Patriots are focused on instituting a culture change.

In listening to Mayo, Wolf, and other members of the organization over the past two months, it’s clear the Patriots have struck a different tone. They are stressing not only collaboration but transparency.

“It’s easy to say the culture has changed, but there are no players here right now,” Wolf said. “But certainly there’s more of an open … type vibe in the building that we can move forward with.”

Wolf also spoke about the influences of the “Packer Way,” given his extensive tenure in Green Bay. Asked to describe the Packer Way, Wolf said: “Draft and develop. Extend your core performers from within. It’s about honesty, respect, and treating people the right way.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.