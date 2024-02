Former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has been released by the Falcons on Tuesday, less than a year after the team traded for him. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last season Smith set career highs in catches (50), receiving yards (582), and targets (70) in 17 games and scored 3 touchdowns. In 19 games with New England, the 28-year-old caught 55 passes for 539 yards and 1 touchdown from 83 targets.