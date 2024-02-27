Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell puts in a good word for former teammate Jerod Mayo

Mayo and O’Connell were rookies on that team; Mayo was taken in the first round (10th overall), and O’Connell was drafted in the third round (94th overall). O’Connell said Tuesday that another member of the 2008 draft class now should be part of the coaching conversation.

Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell is one of three members of that team that became NFL head coaches, joining Jerod Mayo in New England and Mike Vrabel , late of Tennessee. Several others went on to work as NFL and college assistants, including Kevin Faulk , Wes Welker , and Larry Izzo .

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2008 Patriots didn’t make the postseason, but that roster produced more than its fair share of college and NFL coaches.

“I think we can start the head coach watch for Matthew Slater now as well,” O’Connell said with a smile at the combine.

“I’ve always told [Mayo and Slater] that my hope was to race them into coaching, to get out in front of them as far as I could, because, as much superior as they were to me as players, they’re probably going to do the same in this capacity as well. Those guys are unbelievable.”

Slater, who announced his retirement last week, has been noncommittal about his post-playing career, saying only that he’ll continue to focus on his family. But O’Connell said he has tried in the past to get a chance to work with Mayo for a few reasons, not the least of which is that it was an easy call pegging the former linebacker as a future coach.

“A lot of times, draft classes and rookie classes, the way you go through the rookie development program, your schedule is a little different,” O’Connell recalled. “You’re around each other a lot. There tends to be some alphas who set the tone for the whole group, and Jerod was that for us from Day One. He was the first-round pick, and it didn’t take long to see why, at least from the standpoint of his impact on the field.

“Maybe the greatest coach in the history of football is moving on. It’s never going to be an easy decision. But having Jerod in-house, with his traits and his ability, to lead that organization, I was really excited to see him get that opportunity.”

A fan of Van Pelt

Titans coach Brian Callahan left no doubt how he feels about new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, calling him “unbelievable” and lauding his people skills.

“Really, really sharp,” said Callahan, who worked with Van Pelt in Cincinnati as offensive coordinator when Van Pelt was the quarterbacks coach. “A great feel for offensive football.

“What you love about Alex is that he has a great personality, and he’s outstanding when it comes to building relationships with coaches and players. Players love playing for him, being around him. I think he’s a great coach, personally. I really enjoyed my year with him.

“Really, really, a top-notch person and coach.”

Bear market

Even with quarterback Justin Fields already in the fold, swinging a deal with the Bears to land the No. 1 overall pick won’t come cheaply, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said.

Poles was asked what it might cost for any team — including the Patriots at No. 3 — to jump up to the top selection, and he referenced the Bears’ 2023 trade with the Panthers as a starting point. In that deal, Chicago received the ninth overall pick in 2023, a second-round choice in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024 (which became this year’s No. 1 overall choice), a second-round pick in 2025, and receiver D.J. Moore for the 2023 No. 1 overall choice.

“It’s hard to say right now, but it’s got to help our organization significantly to move around, because we saw what it did last year,” he said. “And I’m looking for that type of return ticket to improve our football team.”

A great catch

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, a former Patriots personnel man, acknowledged that he had not received any inquiries about trading for the No. 4 overall pick.

Arizona, which sits one pick behind New England, appears to be set at quarterback with Kyler Murray. That leads some to believe the Cardinals would be in the mix to draft wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., provided he lasts that long.

“Marvin’s been a great player,” Ossenfort said of Harrison, who had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Ohio State. “He’s been a productive player here these last couple of years.

“It’s a strong receiver draft, it is. There’s good players at the top of the draft. There’s good depth throughout the mid-rounds. You can certainly put Marvin in that mix.”

Interview lineup

On Wednesday, a handful of coaches and GMs will speak with the media, including former Patriots personnel chief Nick Caserio, now the Texans general manager. In addition, there are media sessions with the defensive linemen and linebackers. On Thursday, defensive backs and tight ends will meet with reporters, and Friday will bring media sessions with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs … On the latest episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast, Drake Maye was asked about the possibility of playing in New England. “New England, I mean, it’s hard not to talk about The Dynasty, you know?” he said. “You think of the GOAT. That’s what you think of when you think of New England, you think of the GOAT. Tom Brady. A place that’s had a lot of success and had some years lately that they haven’t been as successful and looking to get back on track.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.