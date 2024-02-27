St. John’s Prep boys, Masconomet girls reign at MIAA Alpine Ski championships

“It’s super awesome,” said Josh Haarman, a junior who has been racing at Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire since he was 5 years old.

Tuesday, with the sun beaming on the very same hill, Josh Haarman helped finish what his older brother started, skiing to victory in the slalom (45.71 seconds) to secure the Eagles’ third consecutive state championship.

PRINCETON — Two years ago at Wachusett Mountain, Tim Haarman helped lead St. John’s Prep to its first MIAA boys’ Alpine ski title in 14 years.

Colton Friedlander (above) helped St. John's Prep three-peat as boys' alpine ski state champions. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Haarman raced to sixth in the giant slalom, where sophomore teammate Owen McLain finished second (53.57 seconds). McLain also took silver in the slalom (46.49 seconds).

With the three-peat, Prep becomes the second boys’ team in MIAA history to win at least three titles in a row. It’s the Eagles’ sixth championship overall.

“Each team has its own character,” said St. John’s Prep skiing coach Tim Broderick, in his 14th season with the Eagles. “These guys, I can’t even watch them race; they’re too aggressive, makes me nervous.

“But they’re just the coolest cucumbers in the world. Nothing fazes them.”

Ashland/Medfield junior Tyler Zilinski won the boys’ giant slalom (53.53) after finishing 15th in the event last year. “Usually my strong suit is slalom,” Zilinski said, “but something happened today on giant slalom that just really clicked.”

Zilinski knew he had it right away, unleashing an enormous fist-pump the moment he crossed the finish line. “I heard the time to beat up top and was just super pumped,” he said.

Zilinski said he started skiing as a 2-year-old and has been racing at Gunstock the last eight years.

Pittsfield's Eliza Mullen (above) was a double winner in the girls' slalom and giant slalom at the MIAA Alpine Championships on Tuesday at Wachusett. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On the girls’ side, Pittsfield’s Eliza Mullen topped the podium in both events. Hingham sophomore Libby Rogers finished second in the slalom with a time of 49.41 seconds. Nashoba sophomore Jillian Bradford took silver (55.34).

Masconomet took home the girls’ team title to clinch the sweep for the North Shore League. It was the first championship in coach Ryan Quinn’s 18-year tenure, as well as the first for assistant coach Leo Kraunelis in his 16 seasons on Masconomet’s staff.

“It feels amazing,” Quinn said. “So proud of these girls; they skied their tails off.”

Junior Amanda Schneider, the North Shore’s top skier, finished third in the slalom (49.36 seconds) and ninth in the GS (56.8 seconds) to lead the Chieftains.

“It was just really fun,” said Schneider, who indicated she emphasizes fun over results in her approach. “I think it helps, that being my focus every race.”

In her final run, senior captain Megan Riley finished the GS in 56.93 seconds to place 10th and help the Chieftains to victory. “It feels good to end on a really high note,” she said.

Sophomore Hannah Mitchell rounded out the three-person squad. They represented 26 teammates who didn’t make the meet.

“All 29 girls are so supportive of one another,” Quinn said. “We’re winning this for them.”

“They’ve been blowing up our phones,” Riley added.

St. John's Prep is just the second program to win three consecutive MIAA Alpine championships. Sam Robb O'Hagan

The Masconomet Regional girls' ski team celebrated the program's first MIAA championship at Mount Wachusett. Sam Robb O'Hagan

MIAA Championship

at Mount Wachusett

BOYS

Slalom — 1. Josh Haarmann, St. John’s Prep, 45.71 seconds; 2. Owen McLain, St. John’s Prep, 46.49; 3. Rohan Brown, Brookline, 46.7; 4. Tyler Zilinski, Ashland, 46.85; 5. Lukas Schemmel, Winchester, 46.88; 6. Chase Akstin, Central Catholic, 47.28; 7. Mihai Gavala, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 47.66; 8. Sam Charrette, St. John’s Prep, 47.78; 9. Erik Bergstrom, Winchester, 48.11; 10. Owen Ludden, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 48.38; 11. Celestin Hutzike, Bedford, 48.47; 12. Weston Den Ouden, Mohawk Trail, 48.57; 13. Oliver Atwood, Dover-Sherborn, 48.79; 14. Jack Kim, Dover-Sherborn, 0:48.8; 15. Willie O’Neill, Dover-Sherborn, 48.89.

GS — 1. Tyler Zilinski, Ashland, 53.53 seconds; 2. Owen McLain, St. John’s Prep, 53.57; 3. Will Harrington, Ipswich, 53.77; 4. Liam Shepherd, Norwell, 53.94; 5. Keegan Sears, Pope Francis, 54.38; 6. Josh Haarmann, St. John’s Prep, 54.45; 7. Rohan Brown, Brookline, 54.47; 8. Robert Blanchard, Cohasset, 54.5; 9. Tucker Kuftinec, Concord-Carlisle, 54.56; 10. Owen Ludden, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 54.57; 11. Oliver Atwood, Dover-Sherborn, 54.62; 12. Charles Porter, Lexington, 54.7; 13. Theo Remington, Concord-Carlisle, 54.78; 14. Kitson Stover, Monument Mtn., 54.83; 15. Maddox Lee, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 54.88.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 5:02.99; 2. St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 5:09.58; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 5:11.49; 4. Winchester, 5:13.72; 5. Newburyport, 5:21.25; 6. Monument Mtn., 5:26.16; 7. Mohawk Trail, 5:31.21; 8. Lenox, 5:31.89; 9. Bromfield, 5:33.5; 10. Needham, 5:40.29.

GIRLS

at Mount Wachusett

Slalom — 1. Eliza Mullen, Pittsfield, 0:46.7; 2. Libby Rogers, Hingham, 0:49.41; 3. Amanda Schneider, Masconomet, 0:49.63; 4. Johnny Greenberg, Acton-Boxborough, 0:49.71; 5. Addie Loomis, Mohawk Trail, 0:50.05; 6. Kate Robinson, Wachusett, 0:50.23; 7. Evie Bernard, Hamilton-Wenham, 0:50.8; 8. Abby Reid, Lunenburg, 0:51.04; 9. Emmy Sissum, Mohawk Trail, 0:51.06; 10. Courtney Hoguet, Marblehead, 0:51.82; 11. Liz Blanchard, Cohasset, 0:52.23; 12. Alexandra Bouchard, Newton South, 0:52.29; 13. Sophie Ward, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:52.31; 14. Summer Flannery, Newton South, 0:52.32; 15. Phoebe Whitcomb, Newburyport, 0:52.93.

GS — 1. Eliza Mullen, Pittsfield, 0:54.91; 2. Jillian Bradford, Tahanto, 0:55.34; 3. Summer Flannery, Newton South, 0:55.6; 4. Maddie Digrigoli, Lenox, 0:56.13; 5. Johnny Greenberg, Acton-Boxborough, 0:56.21; 6. Addie Loomis, Mohawk Trail, 0:56.33; 7. Evie Bernard, Hamilton-Wenham, 0:56.48; 8. Maggie Brinzey, Cohasset, 0:56.51; 9. Amanda Schneider, Masconomet, 0:56.8; 10. Megan Riley, Masconomet, 0:56.93; 11. Emmy Sissum, Mohawk Trail, 0:57.1; 12. Anyee Li, Shrewsbury, 0:57.28; 13. Olivia Valcourt, Westford, 0:57.31; 14. Anoush McCarthy, Belmont, 0:57.35; 15. Maggie Stevens, East Longmeadow, 0:57.53.

Team results — 1. Masconomet, 5:28.88; 2. Mohawk Trail, 5:29.96; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 5:39.99; 4. Newton South, 5:40.22; 5. Acton-Boxborough, 5:40.83; 6. Lexington, 5:41.26; 7. Newburyport, 5:43.16; 8. East Longmeadow, 5:45.7; 9. Pittsfield, 5:47.65; 10. Marblehead, 5:51.72.









Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.