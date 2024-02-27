Painstaking regular season pays off for Archbishop Williams girls’ basketball in Division 2 preliminary-round win vs. Ursuline

With a collective sense of rejuvenation, they entered the Division 2 tournament optimistic and eager to prove they belonged. The Bishops did just that, outlasting Ursuline Academy, 53-49, in a back-and-forth, preliminary-round battle at Archbishop Williams High on Tuesday.

The Bishops believed facing juggernauts Bishop Feehan, Bishop Fenwick, Cathedral, and St. Mary’s in the regular season would prepare them well for the postseason.

BRAINTREE — Navigating a loaded Catholic Central Large isn’t for the faint of heart, but the Archbishop Williams girls’ basketball team found solace in each setback.

“We knew what it felt like to lose,” said Archbishop Williams senior Eliana Jackson. “We knew what it felt like to be down and have to pick ourselves up. We learned a lot from those games, and we were able to come here and win.”

Advertisement

Jackson paced the No. 31 Bishops (8-13) with 21 points, including 17 in the second half, finishing with both hands at the rim on repeat. Sophomore Addie Woodgate added 10, and eighth-grader Alana McNamara calmly canned two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to help cement the victory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ursuline Academy's Payton Knight makes a floater in the lane over Archbishop Williams' Alana McNamara during the second half of Tuesday's MIAA Division 2 girls' basketball preliminary-round contest in Braintree. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Versatile junior Alana Hogan fueled the No. 34 Bears (13-8) with 26 points, and Sofia Pichay and Payton Knight added 7 apiece. Ursuline never relented, even after falling behind by eight with 1:46 left, but Archbishop Williams found a way to survive.

“It was a close battle all the way,” said Archbishop Williams coach Matt Mahoney. “We were just resilient enough to pull out the win.”

The Bishops built a 14-8 edge after 1, then Hogan responded to give the Bears a 20-19 halftime edge. Hogan banked in a 3 one moment and dove head first into a wall while attempting a layup the next.

Jackson caught fire in the third, hitting three straight layups to open the half. Ursuline responded with a 10-0 flurry to take a 34-31 advantage into the fourth, yet Jackson continued to wreak havoc down low.

Advertisement

“She was all over the place all night long,” Mahoney said.

A Jackson and-one and Mia Porter 3-pointer helped the Bishops jump ahead, 49-41, then Hogan swished a 3-pointer and added a layup to cut it to 49-46 with 1:05 remaining. Knight canned a trifecta to trim it to 51-49 with 8.7 on the clock, then McNamara took care of the rest.

The Bishops, who will face No. 2 Walpole in the round of 32 this Thursday at 6 p.m., are grateful to advance. The Bears, as disappointed as they were, left proud of their growth.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” Ursuline coach Morgan O’Donnell said. “They played their hearts out, and at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for.”

Division 1 State

Brockton 30, North Andover 29 — Senior Nevaeh King scored just five points, but her game-winning three-pointer was the difference for the 34-seed Boxers (11-10) in their preliminary-round upset over the No. 31 Scarlet Knights. Brockton faces host No. 2 Wachusett on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Durfee 54, Revere 24 — Julia Hargraves led with 13 points, and Maggie O’Connell and Alex Lapointe each tallied 12 for the No. 28 Hilltoppers (12-9) in a preliminary-round victory over No. 37 Patriots. Durfee will travel to No. 5 Wellesley for a first-round matchup Thursday at 6 p.m.

King Philip 62, Malden 28 — Sophomore guard Erin Berthiaume led all scorers with 10 points as the 27th-seeded Warriors (6-8) took down the No. 38 Golden Tornadoes in a preliminary-round matchup. King Philip will visit No. 6 Central Catholic in a first-round matchup Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Plymouth North 40, Concord-Carlisle 35 — Sophomore Carley Fernandez tallied 14 points off the bench and senior Mackenzie Hohulin chipped in with 11 for the No. 30 Eagles in their preliminary-round victory over the No. 35 Patriots. Next up for North is a trip to No. 3 Springfield Central for first-round action on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Division 2 State

Silver Lake 59, Agawam 44 — Kelsi Lanza and Lilianna Parmeggiani each scored 21 points for the No. 28 Lakers (8-13) in their preliminary-round win. Silver Lake heads to No. 5 Oliver Ames for a first-round tilt on Friday at 6 p.m.

Tewksbury 48, Westwood 34 — Emily Picher tallied 18 points to lift the No. 35 Redmen (11-10) past the No. 30 Wolverines. Tewksbury takes on Notre Dame (Hingham) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round.

Division 3 State

Dedham 68, Whittier 53 — Jamie Quinn (28 points) and Meg McNamara (21) boosted the No. 28 Marauders (7-13) past the No. 37 Wildcats in the preliminary-round game. Dedham will visit fifth-seeded St. Mary’s in a first-round matchup Thursday at 6 p.m.

Hudson 63, Lowell Catholic 42 — Senior Sam Collette scored 16 points and freshman Anna Iacobucci added 15 for the the No. 26 Hawks (10-8) in their preliminary-round win over 39-seed Lowell Catholic. Hudson travels to 7-seed Sandwich for their first-round matchup Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Blue Hills 47, St. Mary (Westfield) 24 — Junior Kathleen Murphy tallied a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 29-seed Warriors (14-6) as they took down the No. 36 Saints in the preliminary round. Next for Blue Hills is a first-round matchup with No. 4 Millis Thursday at 6 p.m.

Joseph Case 52, Smith Voc. 25 — Emma Plante scored a team-high 22 points and Liberty Gazaille tallied 12 points to lead the 16th-seeded Lady Cardinals (15-6) to a Division 4 preliminary-round win.

Mashpee 47, Nashoba Valley Tech 31 — Defensive efforts from Alana Macdonald and Talise Jonas made the difference for the No. 23 Falcons (9-11) in the preliminary-round victory. Hailey Garcia scored a team-high 13 points for Mashpee, which will travel to No. 10 Northbridge for a first-round matchup Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mystic Valley 41, Leicester 38 — Trailing after three quarters, the No. 34 Eagles rallied in the fourth and Bailey Delaires’ free throws in the clutch sealed a preliminary-round upset over the No. 31 Wolverines. MV will face No. 2 Tyngsborough in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m.

St. Bernard’s 39, Wareham 29 — Senior Elisabeth Gardiner scored 18 points to give the No. 30 Bernardians (12-8) a preliminary-round win over the No. 35 Vikings. St. Bernard’s visits third-seeded South Hadley in the first round on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Division 5 State

Minuteman 64, Boston United 36 — Muji Vader led all scorers with 35 points for the No. 24 Mustangs (15-3) in their preliminary-round win over No. 41 Boston United. Minuteman’s first-round matchup is at No. 9 St. John Paul II on Thursday at 6 p.m.

New Mission 55, Rockport 49 — Amy Mariano supplied 25 points to lead the No. 28 Titans (7-13) to the next round with the preliminary-round win. Janeil Parham scored 14 and Saleena Johnson added 8 for New Mission, which will travel to fifth-seeded Westport for a first-round matchup Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Correspondents Joe Eachus, Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.