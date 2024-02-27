‘Words can’t describe the euphoria’ as Marshfield’s Bob Fisher presides over 696th career win in MIAA Division 1 overtime thriller at Lynn English

Junior Gio Joseph scored 21 points, and James Molloy and Mike Scully tallied 12 points apiece for the Rams.

The Rams (11-10) went the length of the court to tie it, 89-89, on a layup from Jake Brilliant (28 points) to force overtime. In the extra period, Matt Ellwood (21 points) hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to help hold off Lynn English (16-6).

The 696th win of Bob Fisher’s career was an absolute thriller, as 40th-seeded Marshfield pulled off a 100-99 overtime upset at No. 25 Lynn English in a Division 1 preliminary-round contest Tuesday night in Lynn.

“It was an incredible win,” said Fisher, who has led Marshfield to 43 consecutive state tournament appearances. “I’ve had quite a few [tournament wins] and other than winning the whole thing, this has to be one of the best ones.

“Coming into that environment, beating a team with that type of championship tradition after falling behind early, it was electric,” Fisher added. “Words can’t describe the euphoria our kids felt at the end of the game.”

Division 1 State

Beverly 70, Durfee 67 — Jacob Klass amassed a 29-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to propel the No. 41 Panthers (11-10) to the preliminary round victory. They will face No. 9 Lowell in the first round Thursday at 6 p.m. “It was a big-time performance from a big-time player in a big-time spot,” said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas.

Haverhill 69, Everett 67 — The No. 29 Hillies (10-11) trailed the No. 36 Crimson Tide (15-6) by 15 points in the first half, but came back behind clutch shots from senior Alejandro Delgado, who buried the winner as time expired. Haverhill advances to face MVC rival North Andover Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Round of 32.

King Philip 67, Braintree 64 — Tommy Kilroy knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining to complete a clutch final stretch for the No. 32 Warriors (12-11), as they came back from a 5-point deficit over the final three minutes in a thrilling preliminary round win over the No. 33 Wamps (10-11).

Peabody 50, Belmont 43 — Raphel Laurent dropped 21 points and AJ Forte added 19 to pace the No. 28 Tanners (19-2) in the preliminary round, setting up a Round of 32 matchup at No. 5 Xaverian (14-6) Friday at 6 p.m.

Weymouth 67, Barnstable 63 — Seniors Will Savage (20 points), Edric Louissaint (18 points), and Gill Dolan (14 points) starred for the No. 26 Wildcats (15-7) in a preliminary round win over the No. 39 Raiders (14-6).

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 65, Sandwich 43 — Senior Marvin Petit-Frere tallied 15 points to lead the No. 28 Cardinals (10-11) in the preliminary round. Cardinal Spellman will travel to fifth-seeded Norwell for a first-round matchup Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Foxborough 52, Lynn Classical 39 — Ryan Cotter tallied 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, Eric Walford scored 16, and Nolan Gordon added 13 to lead the No. 31 Warriors (6-17) in the preliminary round.

Hudson 59, Blackstone Valley 50 — Jackson O’Brien dropped 21 points to lead the No. 25 Hawks (11-10) in a preliminary round win over the No. 40 Beavers (11-10).

Division 4 State

Carver 79, Excel Academy 42 — Tyler Lennox (15 points), Jack Balzarini (14 points), and Jameson Helms (12 points) led the No. 19 Crusaders (14-7) in a preliminary-round win.

Cohasset 83, Upper Cape 59 — Jack Cullinan poured in a game-high 30 points and Luke Moore dropped 24 to lead the No. 32 Skippers (12-9) in the preliminary round, setting up a date with top-seeded Wareham (18-3) in the Round of 32 Thursday at 6 p.m.

Roxbury Prep 49, Littleton 45 — Senior guard Amadi Haynes led the a comeback road win in the preliminary round with 12 points and 4 steals, advancing the No. 34 Wolves (15-5) to a Round of 32 matchup at No. 2 Bourne (19-1) this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Division 5 State

Innovation Academy 52, North Brookfield 49 — A 16-point, 11-rebound double-double from Ayden Rogers and a 17-point effort from Sam Horace powered the No. 25 Hawks (15-6) to the preliminary round win. Innovation Academy travels to No. 8 Hopedale for a round of 32 matchup Thursday at 7 p.m.

Correspondents Mike Puzzanghera, Matt Doherty contributed to this report.



