10 non-quarterback free agents who could help the Patriots offense

If the Patriots choose to go the free agent route, here are 10 non-quarterbacks for them to consider, ranked by potential scheme fit, cap considerations, and intangibles. (The free agent quarterback possibilities are profiled here. )

The Patriots offense was ghastly for much of last season, as a mixture of ineffective play, health issues, and poor matchups combined to create a mess. So how to fix things for 2024?

Not having a dedicated third-down back to act as a security blanket for a young quarterback like Mac Jones the last two seasons was reprehensible. While the 29-year-old Ekeler isn’t cut from the same cloth as someone like James White, the 5-foot-10-inch, 200-pounder can offer some of that same shiftiness in the passing game that’s been lacking.

Advertisement

While offenses have changed over the last few seasons, with running backs asked to do more for less, there are those around the team who are pushing for the return of a dedicated third-down back (as well as a fullback). Ekeler might be the closest thing, at least when it comes to free agency. (D’Andre Swift is also a possibility to fill the same sort of role.)

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Ekeler is coming off a down year that included an ankle injury, but if you’re looking for a veteran back who can do a lot at a relatively reasonable rate, he is your man.

Spotrac expected market value: three years, $22.4 million

9. RB Ezekiel Elliott

There are a number of traditional between-the-tackles backs in free agency, including Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry. But if Elliott is willing to work in a complementary role, spelling Rhamondre Stevenson as needed, why not bring him back for a lower rate?

Last year, Elliott had 642 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 51 catches for 313 yards as a backup/changeup option for New England.

Advertisement

A lot of what the Patriots do here depends on their level of faith in youngster Kevin Harris, who got significant snaps late in the season. In addition, the fact that Stevenson is entering the final year of his deal factors into the conversation.

Spotrac expected market value: one year, $2.8 million

8. WR Calvin Ridley

Just as Jonah Williams could serve as a consolation prize for any tackle-needy team that can’t land the likes of Mike Onwenu or Tyron Smith, Ridley might be the same sort of player for a team that needs a receiver.

After a year away because of a suspension for gambling, the 29-year-old Ridley had one of the finest seasons of his career with the Jaguars, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He isn’t quite a No. 1 receiver — probably a No. 2 in the New England offense — but the 6-1, 190-pounder would represent a significant upgrade.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $68 million

Calvin Ridley (left) put up impressive numbers for the Jaguars last season. Wade Payne/Associated Press

7. TE Hunter Henry

Henry’s play in the passing game the last two seasons was one of the best things about the New England offense. Regardless of the situation, Henry almost always answered the bell, showing leadership through some difficult times.

His six touchdown receptions were the most on the roster in 2023. In all, he had 133 catches for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns the past three seasons, solid numbers that should interest teams who might not be able to afford someone like Dalton Schultz.

Advertisement

New England currently has only one tight end signed in La’Michael Pettway, so in a market where there aren’t a lot of enticing possibilities (either in the draft or free agency), re-signing the 6-3, 258-pound Henry would represent the smart move.

Spotrac expected market value: one year, $7.6 million

6. T Jonah Williams

Williams, who turns 27 in November, was the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has been a durable and dependable presence for Cincinnati in his relatively brief career. He has missed just two games the last three years.

The big question? The 6-5, 312-pounder is seemingly intent on playing only left tackle, having issued a trade request (subsequently recanted) when the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle in 2023. In the end, Williams could end up being a worthy consolation prize for any team unable to land either Onwenu or Smith.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $43.4 million

5. WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne is the sort of complementary receiver every team should have: smart, talented, versatile, and a positive locker room presence. The 28-year-old had 127 catches for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last three seasons in New England.

If you’re the Patriots, there are a few reasons to be encouraged: One, he has taken to social media several times since going down with a season-ending knee injury last year to say how much he’d like to return to New England. Two, last year’s health issues likely mean he could be retained at a relative discount. And three, he has been back in Foxborough to work out and rehab in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Spotrac expected market value: three years, $14.7 million

Kendrick Bourne (right) was first signed by the Patriots in 2021 after four seasons with the 49ers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

4. T Tyron Smith

The 33-year-old is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, which means that if you could figure out a way to re-sign Onwenu at the other tackle spot, the Patriots would head into 2024 with a significantly sturdier offensive front.

There should be some skittishness because of age and health issues, as he missed four games last season. Maybe you load up his contract with playing-time incentives? If the Patriots can find a way to make it work, Smith would represent a significant addition.

Spotrac expected market value: one year, $7.5 million

3. WR Michael Pittman

The 26-year-old out of Southern Cal is a pass-catching machine; his 109 receptions last year were the fifth-most in the NFL and tied for the fourth-most in Colts history. Barring a surprise franchise-tag assignment, the 6-4, 223-pounder is poised to hit the open market. With Tee Higgins franchised, Pittman’s value should be immense, but that’s the going rate for a 100-catch receiver.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $91 million

2. T Mike Onwenu

New England’s best and most versatile offensive lineman, Onwenu moved from guard to tackle last season and didn’t miss a beat. Reliable in pass protection and a physical presence that helps bolster the run game, the 26-year-old will get top-of-the-market money.

Advertisement

As it relates to the Patriots, there could end up being a domino effect that starts with a discussion on Onwenu’s future. If New England is able to pay him market value and he stays, it would minimize the need around the offensive line heading into the draft. If he goes elsewhere, the Patriots almost certainly would have to use a top 100 pick on a tackle, or look elsewhere for a second-tier tackle on the market. Either path would represent a significant step down.

In the end, Onwenu will have no shortage of suitors, so the Patriots would have to make him a priority if they want him to return. But his return would absolutely represent a sizable step forward for the offensive line.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $54.5 million

1. WR Mike Evans

With Higgins franchised, this veteran is easily the best of this receiver class. Evans, who will turn 31 in August, is a future Hall of Famer with 10 straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. He’s a smart, well-respected player who doesn’t appear to be slowing with age. His yardage and receptions have increased each of the last four years. In short, he should command serious money in this market.

However, there’s an important distinction between Evans and Pittman, at least as it relates to the Patriots: Evans is the better all-around receiver but for a team that’s building toward something, Pittman feels like a slightly better fit.

That being said, if you can find a way to entice Evans to be part of a rebuild in New England as opposed to chasing another Super Bowl ring, you’d have to take your shot.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $95 million

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.