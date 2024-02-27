Tuesday’s spring training report: Red Sox give up pair of late runs in tie against Cardinals

BREAKDOWN: The Cardinals scored a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to earn the tie. Garrett Ramsey retired Cesar Prieto on a fly ball to leave the bases loaded and end the game. Nick Sogard had a two-run homer in the sixth inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Sox. Pablo Reyes was 2 for 2. Kutter Crawford started and allowed one run over two innings. Lefthander Brandon Walter pitched two perfect innings, striking out two. The Sox were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

NEXT: The Sox will stay on the road to face the Nationals in West Palm Beach on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. Josh Winckowski is the scheduled starter. The Nationals will use rookie righthander Jackson Rutledge. The game is on NESN.

