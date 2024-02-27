Westford Academy is special vs. Winthrop in Division 1 girls’ hockey tournament upset win

The Ghosts (8-10-3) scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded, while keeping the Vikings (13-4-2) off the board on all three of their power plays. After spending the past week of practice focusing on special teams, the Ghosts saw immediate results.

No. 20 Westford Academy, on the strength of its special teams, toppled No. 13 Winthrop, 3-2, Tuesday night at Larsen Rink. It’s Westford’s first tournament win since 2019.

WINTHROP — It only took one game for the MIAA Division 1 girls’ hockey tournament to produce an upset.

First, sophomore Delilah Cioffi popped up at the back post to score a power-play goal and tie the game in the second period. Less than three minutes later, freshman Kiley Carmichael stole the puck on the penalty kill and deked Winthrop goalie Riley Towse to put the Ghosts ahead.

“Yesterday, we practiced for about 10 minutes breakaways and deking the goalie,” said Westford coach Jim Geraghty. “She was practicing it, she used it, and it worked.”

After the Vikings tied the game with junior Talia Martucci’s second goal of the night, freshman Jacqueline Chace stepped up with a backhander to put the Ghosts back in front with less than five minutes to go in the third.

The Ghosts also survived 1:21 of six-on-four hockey with the Winthrop net empty to end the game.

“It was a battle, it could go either way,” Geraghty said. “I’m just so proud of the girls. They didn’t quit.”