Winchester strikes again with preliminary-round upset of Arlington in MIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball matchup

Winchester (13-8) closed on a 14-0 run, holding Arlington scoreless for the final seven minutes to set up a first-round date at No. 6 BC High on Friday at 6 p.m. Senior captain Dylan Ketterer, who set the tone defensively, explained what changes in the postseason for the Red & Black.

One year removed from its stunning first-round upset of top-ranked Catholic Memorial, the Winchester boys’ basketball team was at it again. Despite losing twice in the regular season to Middlesex League champion Arlington, the 38th-seeded Red & Black went into a hostile Arlington High Tuesday night and emerged with a gritty 47-41 win over the 27th-seeded Spy Ponders in a MIAA Division 1 preliminary-round matchup.

“It’s about being prepared,” said Ketterer. “Coach [John] Fleming does an amazing job getting us ready. Every guy on our team probably watched three hours of film and made 10-page scouting reports. I feel we step it up a notch in the playoffs for how we prepare for teams and how ready we are to play.”

Winchester’s preparation paid dividends early in the fourth quarter. Arlington was in control of a 41-33 lead, as guards James Dingman (18 points) and Lincoln Fudge (9 points) splashed jump shots from all over the floor.

But Winchester switched to a zone defense, which immediately confused the Spy Ponders. The stops started piling up, and, with 2:36 left, junior guard Alex Casey drove hard into the paint and flipped home a runner that tied it, 41-41.

“We made some stops to cut the lead to four and it’s like, ‘OK, we’re in striking distance,’” Fleming said. “The momentum started shifting.”

In the game’s final frenetic minutes, it was little-used sophomore Carson Sarpong who delivered the knockout blow. With 45 seconds left, the 6-foot-6 forward corralled an offensive rebound and laid home a putback for a 43-41 lead. Sarpong was not done. He blocked Arlington’s tying attempt at the other end. In just his third start of the season, Sarpong recorded four blocks and six rebounds, providing Winchester with a major presence in the paint.

“Carson’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” said Fleming. “He’s raw, but he’s been working at it and he came ready to play tonight.”

After Sarpong’s block, Casey made the clinching free throws to trigger a storming of the court by Winchester’s student fans, who embraced players and shared high-fives and hugs.

While Ketterer (13 points, 9 rebounds) is the only returning starter from last year’s squad, Fleming feels this year’s team has a perfect combination of veterans and youngsters.

Freshman point guard Jack Charchaflian netted a team-high 15 points, while senior captain Ben Wilson added stellar on-ball defense to complement Ketterer, Casey, and Sarpong.

“We were mentally engaged,” said Ketterer. “We huddled down eight and just said, ‘Let’s lock-in.’ The only word to describe this is electric.”