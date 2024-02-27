Navalny was part of discussions on a prisoner exchange

In a video posted to the Navalny team’s YouTube channel Monday, a top aide to Navalny portrayed the prisoner-exchange talks as evidence of what she described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motive to kill the opposition leader.

A Western official familiar with the negotiations said “early discussions” on the possibility of freeing Navalny through such a swap had been underway when Russian authorities reported him dead Feb. 16. But the official pushed back on the Navalny team’s portrayal of the talks as having been in their final stages.

Aides to Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died this month, asserted Monday that he had been on the verge of being freed in a prisoner exchange with the West.

Advertisement

The aide, Maria Pevchikh, said that Western officials were in advanced talks with the Kremlin on a deal that would have released Navalny along with the two Americans imprisoned in Russia.

As part of that deal, Pevchikh said, Germany would have released Vadim Krasikov, the man convicted of killing a former Chechen separatist fighter in a Berlin park in 2019. Putin praised Krasikov in his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson this month, describing the convicted assassin as having been motivated by “patriotic sentiments.”

Pevchikh said in the video that the West had been insisting on Navalny’s release as part of any deal to free Krasikov, whom Western officials describe as a Russian intelligence agent. By killing Navalny, she said, Putin took the possibility of his release off the table, and he planned to “offer someone else when the time comes” in order to bring home Krasikov.

“Navalny was supposed to be free in the coming days,” Pevchikh, the chair of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said in the video. She did not identify the two Americans she said would have been exchanged along with Navalny.

Advertisement

The Western official said that the discussions had involved swapping Navalny; Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal; and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive and former Marine, in exchange for Krasikov.

But an agreement had not appeared imminent, and it was unclear how inclined Russia and Germany were to make such a trade.

“No formal offer had been made, but early discussions to this effect were underway,” the official said.

The circumstances of Navalny’s death remain shrouded in mystery. He died Feb. 16 at a penal colony in the Arctic, according to Russian authorities. The medical report on his death says he died of natural causes, according to Navalny aides.

After a dayslong dispute with authorities over custody of his remains, his body was transferred to his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, on Saturday, his spokesperson said. But it remained unclear whether his family would seek to conduct an independent autopsy before his burial.

A Kremlin spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the Navalny team’s assertions at a news conference Monday.

Navalny himself was not aware of the details of the talks but knew his potential release through a prisoner exchange was being discussed, according to his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh.

“He understood there were some talks going on, but he didn’t know any details,” Yarmysh said in a text message.

Pevchikh said that Russian business tycoon Roman Abramovich had acted as a mediator in the West’s talks with Putin about a potential prisoner exchange to secure Navalny’s freedom. A spokesperson for Abramovich did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The Navalny team’s new claims came as the plans for Navalny’s burial remained unclear. Yarmysh posted to social media Monday to ask for help in lining up a funeral hall for a service later this week.

“We are looking for a hall for a public farewell to Alexei,” Yarmysh wrote. “Time: end of this workweek. If you have suitable premises, please contact us.”

Navalny’s aides say the Kremlin has sought to prevent his funeral from turning into a public event that could attract thousands of mourners. Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied that the Kremlin was involved.

“This is absolutely not our issue and not our prerogative,” Peskov told reporters Monday. “The head of state does not regulate these issues in any way.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.