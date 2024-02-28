Even with a cold, Audra McDonald shines at Symphony Hall

It wasn’t simply a matter of earning the “soprano card” that she discussed in the lead-up to a sweeping and giddy “I Could Have Danced All Night” and had already claimed earlier via a supple and gorgeously expressive “Summertime.” She showcased the versatility of her voice throughout, from the loose and bluesy syncopation of “It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” to the three-ukulele music-hall sunshine of “I Always Say Hello To A Flower” to the rhythmically challenging, densely packed, and constantly accelerating “Can’t Stop Talking.” Most extraordinary was “Crazy He Calls Me,” which was a one-woman duet as McDonald effortlessly switched back and forth between a stage-honed Billie Holiday impression (with not only Holiday’s timbre but also her cadences and intonation) and her own fine voice.

“I’m a little sick tonight, but we’ll see what comes out, who knows?” Unfortunate (though possibly deliberate) phrasing, given that it was a stomach bug that waylaid Audra McDonald back in October, forcing her to reschedule her Symphony Hall performance to Tuesday night. And now here she was, forced to admit from the stage that she had recently come down with a cold of some sort. But even compromised, the six-time Tony winner sang better than anyone in the audience could ever hope to.

That song helped draw the distinction between McDonald the stage icon and McDonald the person. Between songs, she came across neither as an imperious grande dame nor as a starry-eyed, overemphatic theater kid bursting with wonder like so many other Broadway stars might. Instead, she presented (accurately or not) as a regular person with regular-person thoughts and feelings who happens to possess an extraordinary gift. She asked why no adults stopped her from singing “Cornet Man” — with lines like “He’s the only man can make my coffee percolate” — as her show choir solo at 14, and talked casually about her terrible gardening skills. Toward the end, she declared, “This concert brought to you by Claritin.”

There was commentary in her song selection, never too heavy-handed but present. She offered statements of pride and self-determination in both the opening “I Am What I Am” from La Cage Aux Folles and the complex simplicity of the Muppets’ “Bein’ Green,” singing it gentle as a breath against her drummer Gene Lewin’s acoustic guitar. Twin vials of sweet poison “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught” and “Children Will Listen” were intertwined to question what’s being passed on to younger generations.

Then came a two-layered affirmation of life packaged in an easy sway, as she delivered “Happy Days Are Here Again” simultaneously with her music director Andy Einhorn agreeably singing “Get Happy,” holding fast to joy where they could find it, and with whom.

AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston

At: Symphony Hall, Tuesday

