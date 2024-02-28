BC Law student. Boston Marathon hopeful. Now ‘Survivor’ contestant. Meet Massachusetts native Charlie Davis.

“It’s this crazy goal that I had and it’s wild that it’s become reality,” Davis said.

And over the next few weeks or months — depending on how long he staves off elimination — the 26-year-old will watch himself compete against 17 other castaways on season 46 of “Survivor,” the long-running reality competition show premiering Wednesday night on CBS.

This is a big year for Charlie Davis. The Manchester-by-the-Sea native is graduating from Boston College Law School and plans to run the storied Boston Marathon this spring.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Davis, who lives in Brighton, was careful not to divulge any spoilers, such as who may have claimed the title of “Sole Survivor” and won the $1 million prize this season, which took place on the islands of Fiji. (The call was being monitored by a network representative, after all).

“It’s definitely an exciting spring,” he said. “Lots happening.”

Davis became absorbed in the world of “Survivor” at the height of the pandemic, when he was a senior at Harvard University. He was awed by past players such as Jeremy Collins, a Cambridge firefighter who won the 31st season. But watching wasn’t enough.

“I want to get out there and see what I can do,” he recalled thinking.

So Davis, twice the captain of Harvard’s cross country team, applied to be a contestant. He didn’t make the cut but kept trying, year after year. Until this year, when he was chosen to be part of a painstaking casting process, which entailed medical checks, interviews, and even IQ tests. In March, Davis got the call he was on the show.

“It was an adrenaline rush,” he said. “I was just so grateful for the opportunity.”

Charlie Davis. Robert Voets

During the game show, contestants are divided into three tribes of six and endure challenges both mental and physical as they strategize and vote each other off the island one by one — with host Jeff Probst telling the departed, “the tribe has spoken” — until only the victor remains. This season was filmed last summer, but contestants are legally bound not to reveal anything that transpired, or risk facing a heavy penalty.

It was the moment that Davis saw Probst standing near him with considerable “swagger,” that the game became “so, so real,” he recalled. “The game has begun.”

Heading into the competition, Davis said his plan was to have an open mind — not prejudging fellow players or shutting any doors. But given the unpredictable nature of the game, his ultimate strategy was to “just trust my instincts and see where that took me,” he said. “We’ll see how it went,” he added with a laugh that betrayed no hint of the outcome.

As a distance runner for much of his life — he considers the best part of his day racking up miles around Boston — Davis hoped to use his endurance to his advantage. He was prepared to be “comfortable in discomfort,” knowing that the elements can take a heavy toll and food is limited.

“You’re talking about mental toughness,” he said. “That’s really what I thought ‘Survivor’ was, too.”

When he runs the Boston Marathon for the first time in April, fulfilling what he called a “lifelong dream,” Davis said he will draw on his experience on this show, particularly during the final grueling miles. He is running for Casa Myrna, a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic and dating violence that he learned about from a classmate at law school, where he is a staff writer for the Boston College Law Review.

“It’s going out there and never giving up and seeing where that gets you,” he said.

(L-R): Ben Katzman, Moriah Gaynor, Charlie Davis, and Jem Hussain-Adams. Robert Voets

As a self-described “Massachusetts guy to the core,” Davis said he is thrilled to represent the state on the show. Living in New England prepared him for dramatic shifts in weather in Fiji and instilled a “just get stuff done” attitude that served him well, he said.

His friends and family will be cheering him on as the competition unfolds week to week. They planned to gather at a Boston bar to watch the premiere, and Davis said he could not “wait to share this moment with them.”

“I am going to save everyone’s keyboard strokes and tell you right now we have NO IDEA if he was voted off first, last one standing, or anything in between,” his mom, Elizabeth Pollard Davis, wrote in a Facebook post. “First, Charlie has always been super into ANYTHING competition or strategy related. I can truthfully say, to my dismay, that I have been unable to beat him in any strategy game since he was in 1st grade.”

She went on to call him a “great student and athlete, the best teammate, a truly gifted leader and a wonderful son, brother, and friend” and said he has always “been a very sensitive and empathetic person.”

Davis said his time on the show was an “absolute dream come true.”

“Watching it on the TV is one thing, but actually going out there and doing it is a whole different beast. It’s an incredibly, incredibly challenging game ... it’s going to push you to your absolute limits,” he said. “That’s what I think makes it just the absolute greatest game and I have nothing but more respect for it as a player.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.