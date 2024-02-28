James Foley was murdered by ISIS in 2014. In ‘American Mother,’ Diane Foley writes about forgiving his killer

The photograph haunted McCann for the rest of the day. That evening, a friend sent him another photo. This one showed Foley, during a moment of downtime while reporting from a war zone, wearing a bulletproof vest, sitting on the ground in a bunker. He was reading a copy of McCann’s National Book Award-winning novel, “Let the Great World Spin.”

On an August morning 10 years ago, the writer Colum McCann opened his laptop and stumbled on the same gruesome image the rest of the world was seeing. The journalist James Foley had been beheaded by an Islamic jihadist in Syria , making Foley the first American citizen killed by ISIS.

Advertisement

“It was entirely surreal,” McCann recalls. “I felt that we were laced together.”

Though he reached out to Diane Foley in the chaotic weeks after her son’s murder, it would be years before McCann made her acquaintance. During the pandemic both found themselves on a Zoom meeting, participating in a book club discussing McCann’s 2020 novel, “Apeirogon.” It’s a story about two parents — one Israeli, one Palestinian — who have lost children.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Foleys invited McCann to their family home in Wolfeboro, N.H., where they forged a friendship. In mid-2022, McCann accompanied Diane to Virginia, where she met with Alexanda Kotey, one of the radicalized British nationals accused of her son’s abduction, torture, and murder. That harrowing experience provides the backbone for “American Mother,” a new book co-written by McCann and Foley.

“He’s kind of a story whisperer,” says Foley of her coauthor. She’d been hoping to write her own story for years.

In fact, she’s been writing it every day since her son’s death. Within months, she launched the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which is dedicated to the safety of conflict journalists and US nationals traveling abroad. As a direct result of Foley’s advocacy, the US government has greatly expanded its “hostage enterprise” policies.

Advertisement

During her son’s captivity in Syria — where he’d been freelancing for GlobalPost, the international news website established in Boston — Foley was frustrated by the Obama administration’s evasions. As she learned, there was then no comprehensive policy toward hostage situations.

“They really didn’t know what to do with me,” she says. “They literally sent me in circles.

“I kept hearing that Jim was their highest priority. They said it with such conviction. But it just wasn’t true.”

Kotey, captured in Syria in 2018, was extradited to the US, where he pleaded guilty to all charges and began serving a life sentence. When he agreed to meet with his victims’ families, Diane was the only one willing to go.

Though McCann accompanied her as a family friend, he knew instantly that they’d have to write about the encounter.

“The minute I walked in that room, in the courthouse, this big, windowless room. … The prosecutors were there, the defense attorneys, the FBI. He was sitting in his prison duds, shackles on his feet. In front of him he had a copy of Patrick Raden Keefe’s ‘Say Nothing,’” about the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

“All of it sort of spoke to me — ‘OK, there is going to be something here,’” McCann says. “And true enough.”

The rest of her family had no interest in meeting with Kotey, Foley explains. Three of Jim’s four siblings served in the US military in various capacities.

Advertisement

“But I just knew Jim would have wanted me to hear him out. And I wanted to share with Alexanda who Jim was.”

Jim Foley was “curious, incredibly curious, from the time he was little,” his mother says. “He read everything. He always had a book in his hand. He was very interested in different cultures. Everything about them — the language, the history, the spirituality.”

It’s Diane Foley’s unshakeable Catholic faith, McCann says, that helps make her a remarkable woman. Meeting with one of her son’s captors was “a real symphony of emotions and confusion for her,” he says.

“I think she knew she was going to forgive him. Her faith drives her in extraordinary ways.”

She speaks often of her eldest son’s “goodness.” Each year the Foley Foundation hosts an awards show at the National Press Club, honoring those who exhibit moral courage, journalistic integrity, and a commitment to the safe return of hostages abroad.

“He was so good, and he cared so deeply,” Foley says. “He was willing to risk his life for us.” The work, she says, “keeps Jim alive for me.”

In death, Foley’s reach has been wide. The documentary “Jim: The James Foley Story,” directed by Brian Oakes, a childhood friend, premiered on HBO in 2016. Another friend, Daniel Brock Johnson, recently published a book of poems about Foley called “Shadow Act.” In Wolfeboro, a high school history teacher has been collaborating with Diane Foley on a curriculum about civic engagement and global citizenship.

Advertisement

McCann, meanwhile, has been working with British composer Charlotte Bray on an opera about Foley’s life, set to premiere next year.

Though they never met, McCann believes he and Jim were kindred spirits. The novelist, who is 59, grew up in suburban Dublin. Each summer his family took a bus to Northern Ireland to visit his mother’s relatives.

“That meant you had to cross the border,” he recalls. A soldier would board the bus and march down the aisle, conducting inspection. Like Foley, McCann was hyperaware of conflict from an early age.

“I think he liked the world,” McCann says. “It sounds really simple, but I think he was in the habit of hoping.

“It was never about Jim Foley,” he says. “It was always about the young girl with the pink backpack, or the old man sitting in the marketplace — the more anonymous corners of human experience, if you will. He was always trying to give value to the people who have not been valued.”

Like her late son, Diane Foley chooses to believe in the inherent goodness of humanity.

“We’ve got to encourage it,” she says. “The God I know is a very merciful, loving God. He’s the one who taught me to forgive and to challenge others I know to do the right thing, and do what is best.”

Colum McCann and Diane Foley will be in conversation with Charles Sennott at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Harvard Book Store.

Advertisement

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.



