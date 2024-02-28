‘The Donovans’ ‘loosely’ spins off from ‘Ray Donovan’

Yup, “Ray Donovan” is officially part of a franchise. Paramount+ and Showtime have announced an upcoming series called “The Donovans” that is, as they say, “loosely based” on “Ray Donovan” and set somewhere in the Dona-verse.

Looks like the Donovan name itself may attract viewers, not least of all in Boston, where the original series was popular thanks to the Donovan family’s Southie origins. Not a single one of the “Ray Donovan” cast members or creative team will be involved in the new show, and the story will have no concrete link to the original series, although I’m assuming by the title that the characters will somehow be related. “The Donovans” will be set in London among a family of fixers whose clients include some European bigshots.