‘The Donovans’ ‘loosely’ spins off from ‘Ray Donovan’

Yup, “Ray Donovan” is officially part of a franchise. Paramount+ and Showtime have announced an upcoming series called “The Donovans” that is, as they say, “loosely based” on “Ray Donovan” and set somewhere in the Dona-verse.
Looks like the Donovan name itself may attract viewers, not least of all in Boston, where the original series was popular thanks to the Donovan family’s Southie origins. Not a single one of the “Ray Donovan” cast members or creative team will be involved in the new show, and the story will have no concrete link to the original series, although I’m assuming by the title that the characters will somehow be related. “The Donovans” will be set in London among a family of fixers whose clients include some European bigshots.
Advertisement
Guy Ritchie is going to direct and executive produce, and Irish novelist and screenwriter Ronan Bennett will executive produce and write all 10 episodes of the first season. Ritchie’s series spinoff of his movie “The Gentlemen,” starring Theo James, is arriving on Netflix on March 7. Bennett, who created and wrote “Top Boy,” has written a new TV adaptation of “The Day of the Jackal” starring Eddie Redmayne, that’s currently in production.
“Ray Donovan,” which starred Liev Schreiber in the titular role, ran for seven seasons, ending with a TV movie in 2022. “The Donovans” is due later this year. No casting has been announced yet.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.