The Village Voice spoke for New York for decades. A new oral history of the legendary weekly recalls its raucous glory.

“He was never not reading,” recalled Stanley Crouch, another of the Voice’s many celebrated contributors. “[W]henever I would see him in [Greenwich] Village, he would be walking down the street reading.”

The late Nat Hentoff was always reading. Walking through the office of the Village Voice, the weekly newspaper where the jazz critic and civil libertarian logged more than 50 years, he’d have his head down, both hands clutching some magazine article or other.

Hentoff was born and raised in Boston. He called his first memoir “Boston Boy.” But the publication he was most identified with represented New York City to its core.

From its launch in the 1950s through the tumult of the ‘70s, the boom years of the ‘80s, and the print media convulsions of the new millennium, the Voice spoke for the Big Apple with a brash array of voices — anti-corruption crusaders, LGBTQ advocates, art and culture junkies. “The Freaks Came Out to Write” captures that sublime cacophony in an oral history that’s as animated as a packed express train rollicking through the Manhattan underground.

Compiled by Tricia Romano, who wrote a nightlife column for the Voice before becoming editor in chief of Seattle’s alternative newsweekly, “The Freaks Came Out to Write” is crowded with the bylines of writers who changed the news as much as they reported on it. The paper produced the feminist authors Susan Brownmiller and Jill Johnston. The groundbreaking AIDS correspondents Richard Goldstein and Mark Schoofs. Wayne Barrett, who was investigating the shady deals of a certain real estate mogul long before the rest of the country noticed.

And the Voice’s arts pages were a playground to many of the nation’s most respected cultural critics, including Robert Christgau, Greg Tate, and Ellen Willis on music; Andrew Sarris, Molly Haskell, and J. Hoberman on film, and Peter Schjeldahl and Roberta Smith on the art world.

“Norman saw the paper as an explosion,” recalls Dan Wolf, who cofounded the Voice with Ed Fancher and the author Norman Mailer in 1955. We hear from Wolf, who died in 1996, from archival transcripts. Whenever possible, Romano conducted interviews expressly for her book.

Mailer didn’t last long as part of the paper’s leadership, but his pugnacious style carried on. Hard-nosed journalists including Jack Newfield and Pete Hamill had extended runs with the Voice. During a 10-year stint as the weekly’s top editor, Don Forst — who oversaw the resurrection of the Boston Herald under Rupert Murdoch in the early 1980s — attracted the full range of emotions from his colleagues. To one, there was “[n]o greater newsman.” To another, “he was ruining the Voice.”

After the Voice, the news business would never look the same again. Years before the internet, the paper was experimenting in ways that would come to define the new-era journalism of the digital age. Johnston, who covered dance and art before writing her book “Lesbian Nation” in 1973, wrote in an idiosyncratic style that ignored all those pesky editorial “rules.” She and Jonas Mekas, who kept up his own running commentary in his long-running column on avant-garde film, “were the original bloggers,” Hoberman says.

Christgau, who was senior editor of the Voice’s music section for decades, created his “Consumer Guide” for new record releases, writing brief, pithy reviews and assigning letter grades. Later, Michael Musto’s gossip column foreshadowed the mercurial rise of Gawker, and the Voice’s quirky, chatty brand of sports coverage would influence ESPN and the world it dominated.

Sadly, the Voice prefigured the future of the news business in adverse ways, too. Various changes in ownership, from Murdoch (yes, the Fox News founder once owned the Village Voice) to the bird seed mogul Leonard Stern and beyond, led to inevitable staff cuts, as one legendary character after another filed out the door. One chapter called “What’s Craigslist?” documents the revolution in classified advertising, which hit the Voice, with its huge revenues from apartment listings, particularly hard.

The paper limped along until it ceased publication in 2017; it has since been revived in a revamped format. In its heyday, the Voice mapped the route for a nation of alternative presses, but it also stood alone.

“The Voice was sui generis,” says one journalist.

Hentoff was laid off in 2009. He died eight years later, at age 91. When I began my career in the newspaper business three decades ago, I sold ads for the Phoenix for a couple of years. I took a brief detour to New York, where the Voice hired me. Mekas used to come into the office on Broadway and pay me in cash for his microscopic advertisement for the Anthology Film Archives, his showcase for independent films.

It was watching Hentoff amble through the newsroom, his nose buried in another book or article, that gave me the nerve to take the leap into writing. Spending a lifetime reading, and listening, and thinking, and then trying to put it all into words — I could imagine no better gig.

As quoted in Romano’s book, Hentoff once reminisced about the way the Voice’s writers would disagree with each other, often sparring in the paper’s own Letters to the Editor section. When a Harvard professor complained to him that he never knew what the Voice stood for, Hentoff had a succinct reply.

“That’s the point,” he said. “You can read all kinds of views in the Voice, and then make up your own mind.”

THE FREAKS CAME OUT TO WRITE: The Definitive History of the Village Voice, the Radical Paper That Changed American Culture

By Tricia Romano

PublicAffairs, 608 pp., $35

