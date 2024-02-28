Barbara Bernard, Glenn Ordway, Bill Fine, and more announced as Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2024 inductees

The organization announced on Wednesday that nine notable radio and television personalities will be inducted during the annual MA Broadcasters Association luncheon and awards ceremony on June 13 at the Marriott Boston Quincy Hotel in Quincy.

A new class of inductees is headed to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Among the inductees is Barbara Bernard, a legend of western Massachusetts, whose award-winning career spans decades. Bernard broke into the industry shortly after graduating from Mount Holyoke College in 1948, reading children’s stories on “The Barbara Bernard Amateur Hour” for WBEC. She went on to host “Today’s Woman,” which later became “The Barbara Bernard Show” in 1960. She is a recipient of the Valley Press Club Lifetime Achievement Award and the William G. Dwight Distinguished Service to Holyoke Award.

Glenn Ordway will also be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in June. The sports personality, who retired in 2021, served on the Celtics radio broadcast team for 13 years and hosted “The Big Show” on WEEI from 1995 to 2013.

“I am honored and thank everyone who listened over the years,” Ordway wrote in a post on X sharing the hall of fame news. “It was a blast everyday!”

Local TV staple Bill Fine is a 2024 inductee as well, with the organization honoring the former president and general manager of WCVB-TV Channel 5 for his 43-year career. The station congratulated Fine in a post on X this week.

Additional honorees include Alison King, former NBC10 Boston and NECN reporter; Phillip Martin, senior investigative reporter for the GBH News Center for Investigative Reporting; Candy O’Terry, former Magic 106.7/WMJX morning host; Joe Martelle and the late Andy Moes of WROR-FM’s “The Joe and Andy Family”; and Pebbles, HOT 96.9 host.

Last year’s Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame ceremony featured six inductees, including Therman Toon, Bill Shields, Pat Costa, Mike Lynch, Donna Halper, and Carl Stevens.

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.