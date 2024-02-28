Paula Cole talks about her new album, ‘Lo’

The Rockport native’s first album in half a decade is out Friday. From explorations of identity and childhood to political rallying cries — themselves, of course, tightly woven into her artistic identity — some songs seem remarkably intimate and close to the vest.

If ever there was a Cole album that feels like reading a journal, it’s “Lo.”

“When you feel so much, you need a place to go with those feelings. Music is a very healing place,” Cole, 55, says in a telephone interview from her Beverly home. Singer-songwriter Joe Henry heard the album and told her, “You’re more in your body than ever,” she recalls. “I know what he means by that. I’m just more settled and wise. Probably screaming less. It’s a different place. It feels really good.”

Paula Cole performing in New York on Feb. 27. Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cole hit the scene in the ‘90s with her feminist tongue-in-cheek “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?,” which helped propel her to a Grammy for best new artist in 1998 (though she’d released her first album, “Harbinger,” in 1994). She also became the first woman to be nominated solo for a Grammy for best producer. She ruffled feathers by flipping the bird and daring to bare armpit hair during her awards ceremony performance.

“I’ve been up and down, cool and uncool,” she says. “I’m the tortoise — I’ve never been the hare. That’s where the wisdom lies: the path of the tortoise.”

As the Berklee College of Music visiting scholar’s path leads her to some of her most personal songs — and a summer/fall tour through New England — she talked about identity, book burning, and how her dad’s Rockport polar plunge changed her life.

Q. What sparked this new album?

A. I was meeting Jason Isbell and John Paul White in Nashville. I didn’t know them, and we needed a song. [Laughs] So I wrote a couple of songs, then a couple more. It led to some very personal feelings, feelings I don’t think I’d articulated in my life. I realized I needed to have a trust-fall in life. To shed some of the — well, I actually name it in a song — “Invisible Armor.” This protection and defensiveness based on trauma I was carrying around. It came out in the lyrics.

Paula Cole at the SiriusXM Studios in New York earlier this month. Arturo Holmes/Getty

Q. Many songs feel so honest and raw. “Wildflower,” especially. What sparked that one?

A. Being around younger generations. The #MeToo movement and the concept of one’s identity. My generation was probably all walking around with ADHD and multiple aspects to our identity that were not seen or understood. So I appreciate my kids’ generation, how open and flexible and intersectional the concept of identity is, and feminism is. I realized just because I’m married to a man doesn’t mean I’m just straight. And that was difficult for me to admit for so many years. I’m such a private person. I like expressing that in music rather than speaking the words, which feels so naked. It’s easier in music. Everything’s easier in music for me.

Q. “Invisible Armor” seems to relate to that, too.

A. I realized I’m here preserving myself, protecting myself. But from what? And why? It feels for naught. I’m 55 and I’m strong. I’m entitled to my feelings and opinions. I can’t live in fear of what people will think of me.

Q. In “Follow the Moon” you write: “Father raised me as the son he longed for.”

A. “I did all the things that boys do.” Yeah. I was raised by an Eagle Scout father, and I’d uncomplainingly go on the hikes and be like a good little son. He actually prepared me well for the music business.

Q. What do you mean?

A. It was just such a male-dominated field and sometimes that’s horrible. But a lot of the time I felt OK with that. I didn’t think I should be limited because I happen to be a woman. It’s kind of worked out. When it doesn’t, it’s horrible. When you’re reminded that you’re a woman, it’s horrible. [Laughs]

Q. You had another line in that song: “I’ve been a Joan of Arc, a jezebel/ And nobody cares, so I’ll just do what I do.”

A. I didn’t intend to have big hits — I never in a million years saw that as my career path. I envisioned a long, stable plateau. But these hits happened, which felt uncomfortable for this introvert. I stepped away from my career to allow it to settle, to shed that ill-fitting snake skin. Sometimes you realize the ridiculousness of it.

This younger generation sees me almost more clearly than my own generation, because we were skewed by the prism of the hits. Now it’s de rigueur to have a song on television, but my song was married to a show [”I Don’t Want to Wait” was the “Dawson’s Creek” theme song] and that usurped the integrity of my career for a while. I’ve signed bad contracts. What do you do? You just keep going. You continue being yourself and making music and trying to live a life of integrity.

Q. Speaking of snake skin, in “Invisible Armor,” you sing: “I’m slipping off this skin. One I no longer fit in, a traumatized version of myself.”

A. I realized a lot of my behaviors were based around my trauma. Post-traumatic stress or trauma shapes our behavior. I really retreated from the world. It’s a long time coming back to personal work, and it feels like the right time — a time where I’m strong to be vulnerable, if that makes sense.

Q. When you say trauma, was there something specific you went through?

A. Lots of things. I don’t want to talk about it here now.

Q. “Letter from a Quarry Miner” [written from the perspective of a quarry miner in 1932] is just so different from the rest of your songs on the album. What sparked that?

A. Simply by growing up in Rockport and being surrounded by quarries. Quarry mining shut down during the Great Depression. They tried to give jobs to the miners by having them carve words into boulders in Dogtown, so if you walk through Dogtown you’ll see these boulders with these words carved on them like “courage,” “hard work,” “kindness.” I felt the loss of their work, and just imagined a quarry miner writing to his mother back home in Scandinavia.

Q. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday” sounds like a thank-you letter.

A. To my husband, David. He’s stuck by me all these years. I was guarding my heart for so long. I realized I was being my own worst enemy. Why not celebrate love? Why be afraid of it?

Q. How long have you been together?

A. Seventeen years. We finally got married after 15 years — around [the time I wrote] these songs.

Q. How did you meet?

A. At my father’s polar plunge on New Year’s Day in Rockport.

Q. That’s awesome. Your father runs a polar plunge?

A. [Laughs] He did when he was younger. I went for years.

Q. To support it? Or you jumped in?

A. I would jump in.

Q. And “Lo” — what does that mean?

A. I like the way it feels: Here it is.

Q. Lo and behold.

A. Exactly.

Interview was edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.