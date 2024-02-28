Taylor John Smith to star in film based on Lowell author’s memoir

“What’s Left of Us” details Farrell’s life growing up in a working-class, Irish neighborhood where he endured abuse from his father, who pushed him to become an athlete despite being born with a birth defect. Farrell became addicted to pain medication after suffering an injury and later spiraled into heroin addiction.

Deadline reported Monday that the actor is set to star in the upcoming film “What’s Left of Us,” based on the 2009 memoir of the same name by Lowell native Ritchie Farrell. The Bay State author and motivational speaker has also been tapped to adapt the book for the big screen, with “Patriot’s Day” and “The Fighter” writer Paul Tamasy attached to direct.

Farrell hit rock bottom at 30, as his addiction led him to steal from friends, shoot up during visits with his kids, and live in abandoned mill buildings, according to his memoir. Farrell was ordered to detox after a failed suicide attempt, which set him on a journey of getting clean and turning his life around.

Now a motivational speaker, screenwriter, and best-selling author, Farrell co-directed the 1995 HBO documentary “High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell,” which featured Massachusetts native and boxer Dicky Eklund. Christian Bale played Eklund in the 2011 film “The Fighter,” starring Mark Wahlberg, which features an appearance by Farrell in scenes where they film a fictionalized version of the HBO documentary.

Dorothy Aufiero, who served as a producer on “The Fighter,” will produce “What’s Left of Us” alongside Tamasy and Bettina Tendler O’Mara, according to Deadline.

