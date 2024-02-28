Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

THIS IS THE KIT “Careful Of Your Keepers,” the latest album from this band led by singer-songwriter Kate Stables, is gentle yet vibrant, with simmering arrangements that burst into glorious moments, like the twinkling guitars and warm horns that accent “Take You to Sleep,” while putting the focus on Stables’s tender yet firm alto. March 2, 7 p.m. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. 617-718-2191, artsatthearmory.org

QUEEN OF SWORDS Toronto-based organizer and spiritualist Aerin Fogel’s 2023 album “Year 8″ is brief yet potent, its barbed rock songs balancing heavy riffing with observations on inner and outer light. March 3, 6 p.m. Deep Cuts, Medford. 781-219-3815, deepcuts.rocks

FLYANA BOSS Last year, Los Angeles MCs Folayan Omi Kunerede and Bobbi LaNea Taylor lit up TikTok with “You Wish,” a gleefully racy boast that showed off their giddy flows and take-no-prisoners attitude. Their new single, the frisky “yeaaa,” builds on that aesthetic while managing to throw down a couplet that rhymes “influenza” with “influencer.” March 4, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON









Folk, World & Country

PIETA BROWN/JEFFREY FOUCAULT This is Pieta Brown’s only area date on her current swing, and it promises to be an evening with serious firepower, not only because she and Jeffrey Foucault are co-billed, but because she’ll have Foucault, Erik Koskinen, and Jeremy Moses Curtis alongside her as her band. March 1, 7 p.m. $18. Askew, 150 Chestnut St., Providence. 401-270-4040. www.askewprov.com

SUSAN CATTANEO Veteran local singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo has a substantial body of music to her name, but for this show she puts her own music to the side to dig into where it came from. She’s doing a show that focuses on her musical influences — specifically, as she’s titled it, “All the Women I Love:” Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris. March 1, 8 p.m. $30. Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. 781-646-4849. regenttheatre.com

DAIMH; BREAKING TRAD The Brian O’Donovan Legacy Series brings us two flavors of Celtic music next week. First up is Scottish band Daimh, self-styled champions of “straight in the eye Highland music,” on Wednesday; next night, it’s Irish trio Breaking Trad which, as their punning moniker suggests, are intent on taking trad music to new places. March 6, 7:30 p.m. (Daimh), March 7, 7 p.m. (Breaking Trad). $30. The Burren, 247 Elm St, Somerville. 617-776-6896. www.burren.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE BRUCE KATZ BAND Two nights of live recording sessions with the great Hammond B3 organist and pianist. A six-time Blues Music Award nominee who’s played with everyone from Jimmy Witherspoon to Maria Muldaur, he and band brew an ebullient gumbo of blues, roots, and R&B. March 1 and 2, 7 p.m. $30. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.extendedplaysessions.com

AYN INSERTO JAZZ ORCHESTRA WITH GEORGE GARZONE The Regattabar’s new Monday Big Band series continues with the orchestra of beguiling composer and arranger Inserto — a protégé of storied trombonist, arranger, and composer Bob Brookmeyer — featuring world-class tenor saxophonist Garzone (The Fringe) as principal soloist. March 4, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Regattabar. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

GONZALO GRAU “PLURAL” Jazz Night at Long Live Roxbury presents the Venezuelan multi-instrumentalist and singer — known in the Latin-jazz world for his Grammy-nominated group La Clave Secreta and in classical circles for collaborations with renowned composer Osvaldo Golijov — exploring the bridge between the two with his “Plural” sextet. March 7, 6 to 8:30 p.m. No cover. Long Live Roxbury, 152 Hampden St. www.longlivebeerworks.com/boston

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA Medfield-raised composer Matthew Aucoin picks up the baton for a new chamber arrangement of his 2020 opera “Eurydice,” a retelling of the Orpheus myth based on the play of the same name by librettist Sarah Ruhl. BLO’s production, directed by Doug Fitch, marks the world premiere of a new chamber orchestra arrangement co-commissioned by BLO and Opera Grand Rapids. Sydney Mancasola appears in the title role, with Eliot Madore as Orpheus and Mark S. Doss as Father. March 1-10. The Huntington Theatre. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

NEW ENGLAND PHILHARMONIC New music from New England composers is the focus of this concert, which includes the New England premiere of Boston-based composer John Harbison’s “What Do We Make of Bach?,” featuring organist Paul Jacobs. The program also includes music by Kati Agócs, David Sanford, and Wang Lu alongside Charles Ives’s perpetually fresh “Three Places in New England.” March 3, 3 p.m. Tsai Performance Center, Boston University. www.nephilharmonic.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The “Music of the Midnight Sun” event covers the next two weeks; this Saturday, conductor John Storgards leads a mostly-Finnish program incorporating music by Sibelius, Nielsen, and Outi Tarkiainen (March 2), and next week, the orchestra, conductor Dima Slobodeniouk, and soprano Georgia Jarman collaborate with actors from Concert Theatre Works in director Bill Barclay’s theatrical, intermissionless concert adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt” (March 7-9). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

KING HEDLEY II Having enjoyed success last year with August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project is tackling Wilson’s drama — set in Pittsburgh in the middle of the Reagan era and featuring a couple of characters from “Seven Guitars” — about a former prison inmate (played by James Ricardo Milord) who steals and sells refrigerators in an attempt to raise the funds he needs to open his own video store. Directed by Summer L. Williams, with a cast that also includes Omar Robinson, Patrice Jean-Baptiste, and Naheem Garcia. March 8-31. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Hibernian Hall. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN A vibrant, insightful, and well-acted production of Kimberly Belfower’s play, which takes place in 2018 at a high school in rural Georgia, against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement. Issues of gender, power, and identity are anything but abstract to a group of female students who are studying Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.’’ Neither, importantly, is the idea of friendship. Directed by Margot Bordelon. Through March 10. The Huntington, At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

COST OF LIVING Martyna Majok won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for this drama about human connection and disconnection, as seen in the relationships between two people with disabilities and their caretakers. John (Sean Leviashvili), an affluent graduate student with cerebral palsy, hires Jess (Gina Fonseca), a Princeton grad working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Eddie (Lewis D. Wheeler), an unemployed truck driver, and his estranged wife, Ani (Stephanie Gould), who becomes quadriplegic after a car accident, are trying to figure out the contours of their relationship. Directed by Alex Lonati. March 8-30. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

TOMATITO Global Arts Live opens its Flamenco Festival 2024 this weekend with the popular Grammy Award-winning guitarist. He brings a full ensemble that includes his son and guest dancer Karime Amaya. Amaya is one to watch — she’s the grandniece of one of the most celebrated flamenco dancers in history, Carmen Amaya, so her flamenco lineage is impeccable. She will join the ensemble at several points throughout the evening, making this an excellent draw for dance lovers. March 2. $44-$79. Berklee Performance Center, www.globalartslive.org

SAMSARA NRITYA: EMBRACING DUALITIES THROUGH INDIAN CLASSICAL DANCE This new presentation by Anugraha Raman and Kohal Das, part of The Dance Complex’s DIY Performance Series, questions the nature of gender and duality, invoking philosophical inquiries as well as movement and music. The concert embraces several forms of Indian classical dance, including Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and the neo-classical style of Chira Ranjan Das. March 2. $20. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

DANCES WITH SPOKEN WORD Adding text to movement often brings a completely new dimension to performance. Jacob’s Pillow’s newest Dance Interactive release offers a playlist of 20 wide-ranging performance clips highlighting movement that integrates the spoken word, sometimes performed aloud by the dancers themselves. Artists range from the inimitable Bill Irwin and Bill T. Jones to Liz Lerman and Ralph Lemon. Free. https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





RAQIB SHAW: BALLADS OF EAST AND WEST One of the Gardner Museum’s rare “takeover” exhibitions, where the work of a single artist occupies all of its contemporary exhibition spaces (its main Hostetter gallery, its little Fenway gallery, and its facade installation), “Ballads of East and West” will be an expansive showcase of Shaw’s extravagant painterly vision as a visual collision of his trans-continental life. Born and raised in the Indian city of Srinigar in the Himalayas and now living in London, Shaw looks back at the region of his youth as a former paradise fallen victim to political tumult and outside influence. Through May 12. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

ROBERT FRANK AND TODD WEBB: ACROSS AMERICA, 1955 Two photographers, one American, one Swiss, who helped capture the United States at the critical crossroads of the postwar era, are the subject of this compelling exhibition at the Addison Gallery of American Art. In 1955, Frank, the Swiss, embarked on the cross-country road trip that would result in his iconic book, “The Americans,” the result of a Guggenheim Foundation grant. Unbeknownst to him, an American photographer, Todd Webb, was on the road with Guggenheim grant money, too, but instead of driving, Webb made his trek on public transit, bicycle, and on foot, a slowed-down perspective in public space that made the journey itself a trenchant presence all its own. Through July 31. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, 3 Chapel Ave., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

LATOYA M. HOBBS: IT’S TIME “Carving Out Time” (2020-21) is Hobbs’s series of five lifesize woodcuts, in which she portrays a day in the life of her family in Baltimore, where she lives. An intimately diaristic view of her everyday with husband Ariston Jacks, also an artist, and their two children, “Carving Out Time” offers an unvarnished view of a woman artist’s many competing responsibilities as wife, mother, and caregiver, and of the deep history from which she comes. Look closely and you’ll see canonic artists like Alma Thomas, Elizabeth Catlett, and Kerry James Marshall embedded in her images, a lineage that gives her impetus to carry ever on. Through July 21. Harvard Art Museums. 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

MURRAY WHYTE

RACHEL HELLMANN: INTERWEAVE Hellmann’s abstract paintings suggest shifting, tilting planes of colored glass, playing with illusions of light and space. In this new body of work, the artist turns to textiles, sewing panels of fabric, mylar, and plastic film into tumbling compositions. These works inspired the shaped paintings also on view, in a show that bridges gaps between traditional domestic arts and hard-edged geometric abstraction. Through March 23. Ellen Miller Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-620-9818, www.ellenmillergallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Rachel Hellmann, "Angle Wind." Acrylic on wood. From "Interweave" at Ellen Miller Gallery. Ellen Miller Gallery





















EVENTS

Comedy

MEN’S HISTORY MONTH Men In Comedy, an all-female and non-binary comedy group, presents this satirical stand-up showcase celebrating the “overlooked achievements of men” in comedy. Headlined by Emily Ruskowski, with Maria Palombi, Mary Spadaro, and Amma Marfo. March 1, 9 p.m. $15-$18. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

COLIN QUINN The former “Weekend Update” anchor has a way of breaking down politics, both world and personal, in a hilariously blunt manner. He says people bristle when you criticize democracy. “People go, ‘Hey, democracy is the best form of government,’” he says. “‘How’d ya like to live in the worst system ever? Fascism. You only have one choice for your leader. We live in the best system ever. Democracy. We have two choices.’ So we have one more choice than the worst system?” March 3, 7 p.m. $29-$39. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700.

TAPERED EXPECTATIONS XVII: COMEDY RENAISSANCE Acquired Taste Comedy, which will produce this event, likes to bring shows to unusual venues, like the Museum of the Modern Renaissance in Somervile, a former Masonic temple converted into an art space. Stand-up from Don Yan, Sarah May, Nancy Sen, Wyle Schumacher, Matt Soni, and host LN, with music from harpist Pamela Bruce and DJ Outdoor Cat. March 3, 7 p.m. $30-$35. Museum of the Modern Renaissance, 115 College Ave., Somerville. www.tickettailor.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

GUND KWOK LION DANCE PERFORMANCE Join Gund Kwok, the nation’s first Asian Women’s Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, in a performance at the Fields Corner branch of the Boston Public Library in celebration of Lunar New Year and Women’s History Month. The performance includes an interactive storytelling experience of the origins and significance of the lion dance, two lion dance performances, and an opportunity to try the costumes. March 2, noon-1 p.m. Free. Boston Public Library Fields Corner, 1520 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester. bpl.bibliocommons.com

BAY STATE MODEL RAILROAD MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE The Bay State Model Railroad Museum is hosting an open house for all ages on both Saturday and Sunday to come and see fully operational railroads. Join operators at their Roslindale Square headquarters to see every layout in action. The museum operates on the second floor of a non-handicap-accessible building. Admission is cash only, no reservations required, though morning hours tend to be busier. March 2-3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. Bay State Model Railroad Museum, 760 South St. bsmrm.org

ADRI PRAY



