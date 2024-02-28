Yiddish Book Center head to step down

Founded in 1980, the center has saved some 1.5 million volumes. Titles digitized by the center have been downloaded more than 5 million times.

Aaron Lansky, president and founder of the Yiddish Book Center , in Amherst, will be retiring in June 2025, the center announced Tuesday. His successor as president will be YBC executive director Susan Bronson.

Lansky, a 1989 MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” recipient, said in a statement that “When all is said and done, I was able to act on my dreams, save a literature, and reclaim a culture, and that, I think, makes me one of the world’s luckiest people.”

Advertisement

Bronson joined the center in 2010. After she takes the reins from Lansky, he will stay at the center for two years in the capacity of senior adviser.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.