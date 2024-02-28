Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick to retire after six years of leadership

“Now that our momentum is building and we’re back on track with great plans ahead for ‘24, it’s the right time for me to move on,” Burwick said in a statement. “Boston Beer has a unique and powerful culture and I’m confident the company is in great hands to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

Burwick will step down on April 1 and serve in an advisory role with the company through March 2026, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dave Burwick, CEO and president of Boston Beer Company, is retiring after leading the company for nearly six years, the company said Tuesday.

During his tenure, Boston Beer’s revenue more than doubled to $2 billion from $850 million, and its stock generated average annual returns of 11 percent, the highest of any US beer producer, the company said. The company reported a loss of $18.1 million in the final quarter of 2023, and its stock price fell sharply on that news Wednesday.

Burwick will be succeeded by Michael Spillane, who has served on Boston Beer’s board of directors since 2016 and is the lead director. Spillane previously held leadership positions at companies including the sports shoe and apparel makers Nike, Converse, and Umbro, according to the news release.

“After nearly eight years on the Boston Beer Board – and as a native of the Boston area – I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help advance Boston Beer’s long-term goals as we enter a new growth phase,” Spillane said in a statement.

Burwick helped the company expand in the “beyond beer” category, which encompasses non-beer products such as hard seltzers, ciders, and malt beverages. He played a key role in making billion-dollar brands of hard seltzer Truly and malt beverage Twisted Tea, the company said, and kept Boston Beer competitive in a crowded market than includes giant brewers such as ABInBev and Molson-Coors. Burwick cultivated partnerships for Boston Beer with beverage companies PepsiCo and Beam Suntory, boosting the company’s brand portfolio.

“I can’t thank Dave enough for his partnership with me and for his contributions to Boston Beer over the past two decades,” Boston Beer founder Jim Koch, who’s known Burwick for 19 years, said in a statement. “His steady leadership, talent, work ethic, values, guidance, and motivation have been unwavering, and I appreciate all he did to make Boston Beer a more successful company and a better place to work.”

Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.