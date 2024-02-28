FAA gives Boeing 90 days to develop plan to address quality control issues

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” Whitaker said in a statement. “Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations.”

The FAA administrator, Mike Whitaker, made the request Tuesday when he met with Boeing’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, and other company officials for what the agency described as an “all-day safety discussion.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it had asked Boeing to provide the agency with a “comprehensive action plan” to address quality control issues within 90 days, the regulator’s latest push for safety improvements after a panel came off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet in flight in early January.

In a statement, Calhoun said the plane maker had “a clear picture of what needs to be done.”

“Boeing will develop the comprehensive action plan with measurable criteria that demonstrates the profound change that Administrator Whitaker and the FAA demand,” Calhoun said. “Our Boeing leadership team is totally committed to meeting this challenge.”

The meeting Tuesday, which took place at the FAA’s headquarters in Washington, came two weeks after Whitaker toured Boeing’s 737 plant in Renton, Wash. During his visit, Whitaker spoke with Boeing engineers and mechanics to try to get a better sense of the safety culture at the factory. The FAA said after his visit that Whitaker planned to discuss what he saw during his visit when he met with Boeing executives in Washington.

On Monday, the FAA released a report by a panel of experts that found that Boeing’s safety culture remained flawed, despite improvements made after fatal 737 Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019. The report, which was mandated by Congress, had been in the works before the harrowing episode in January involving the Max 9.

Boeing has come under another wave of scrutiny after that episode, which occurred shortly after an Alaska Airlines flight took off from Portland, Ore. No one was seriously injured when the panel, known as a door plug, came off the plane, but the FAA quickly grounded similar Max 9 jets. The regulator gave the green light for those planes to resume flying later in January.

In a preliminary report released this month, the National Transportation Safety Board said that the four bolts used to secure the panel that ultimately blew off the plane had been removed at Boeing’s factory in Renton, and it suggested that the bolts may not have been reinstalled.

Since the episode, the FAA has taken an aggressive posture toward Boeing, banning the company from expanding production of the 737 Max series until quality control issues are addressed. The agency also began auditing the company’s production of the Max and opened an investigation into the plane maker’s compliance with manufacturing requirements.

Last month, Boeing announced changes to its quality control processes, including increasing inspections at its own factory and at a key supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the 737 Max’s fuselage, or body. Boeing also announced a series of leadership changes in its commercial airplanes unit last week.

