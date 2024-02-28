These 10 homes were among the most expensive sold in Massachusetts in 2023

Here is a look at some of the most expensive on-market listings sold in Massachusetts in 2023. (The list is not a complete representation of the most expensive homes sold since it may be missing properties from parts of the state and does not include off-market listings, which typically include many luxury sales.)

A number of properties across the state came with eight-digit price tags. The most expensive home, a sprawling estate on Nantucket, went for more than $38 million.

From oceanfront compounds with private beach access, to penthouses with luxurious amenities, the high-end real estate market in Massachusetts last year was replete with stunning homes that most can only dream of buying.

Advertisement

10. 33 Sears Rd. in Brookline

Sale price: $14.8 million

Rooms: 15 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms

Size: 10,650 square feet

Year built: 2023

This modern Brookline estate was custom-built on 1.6 acres of manicured grounds. Amenities include a grand two-story foyer, separate cigar and wine rooms, a first-floor library, and an elevator. The primary suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a computer-controlled steam shower.

9. 430 Stuart St. in Boston — Unit 33C

Sale price: $15 million

Rooms: 10 rooms, three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms

Size: 5,600 square feet

Year built: 2023

Located in the 35-story Raffles Boston, a luxury residential and hotel tower, this unit features a gym, a spacious kitchen with luxury appliances, and dramatic views over the Charles River. The building itself includes five restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness center, and a 24-hour concierge.

A rendering of the kitchen. Binyan Studios

A rendering of the powder room. Binyan Studios

8. 959 Sea View Ave. in Barnstable

Sale price: $15.1 million

Rooms: 16 rooms, eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, four half bathrooms

Size: 7,409 square feet

Year built: 2004

The oceanfront estate on 2.3 acres overlooks Nantucket Sound, includes access to a private beach, and boasts interior spaces with expansive views of the water. The home has a glass-enclosed porch, a living room with a fireplace, an in-ground pool, multiple patios, and a carriage house.

Advertisement

The beach. Cadwell Imagery

An aerial view of 959 Sea View Ave. in Barnstable. Drone House Digital Media

The living room. Cadwell Imagery

An aerial view of 959 Sea View Ave. in Barnstable. Drone House Digital Media

The kitchen. Cadwell Imagery

7. 430 Stuart St. in Boston — Penthouse 34C

Sale price: $16.73 million

Rooms: Nine rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bathroom

Size: 4,273 square feet

Year built: 2023

This penthouse in Raffles Boston features a curving spiral staircase that connects to a spacious living area and a large terrace, along with a grand bedroom that includes couples’ en suite baths. The sizable unit also offers views of the Charles River.

A rendering of the living room and staircase. Binyan Studios

A rendering of the kitchen. Binyan Studios

A rendering of the bathroom. Binyan Studios

6. 73 Beacon St. in Boston

Sale price: $17.25 million

Rooms: 12 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half bathrooms

Size: 5,300 square feet

Year built: 1900

This recently restored and renovated single-family home is located across from the Public Garden and features high ceilings, an elevator, a two-car garage, two parking spaces, four decks with views of the city, a home gym, and a media room.

The view from outside 73 Beacon St. in Boston. National Floor Plans & Photography

A living space. National Floor Plans & Photography

Another shot of the living space. National Floor Plans & Photography

The kitchen. National Floor Plans & Photography

An outside view of 73 Beacon St. in Boston. National Floor Plans & Photography

A bedroom. National Floor Plans & Photography

A view from 73 Beacon St. in Boston. National Floor Plans & Photography

The kitchen. National Floor Plans & Photography

A bathroom. National Floor Plans & Photography

6. 150 Beacon St. in Boston — Penthouse

Sale price: $17.25 million

Rooms: 12 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bathroom

Size: 6,365 square feet

Year built: 1905

Located in the Back Bay, this renovated penthouse encompasses both the fourth and fifth floors of the nearly 50-foot-wide building. It features elevator access to each level, a private roof deck and terrace, an in-home gym, seven fireplaces, a foyer with a curved staircase, and a three-car garage. The roof deck atop the penthouse has panoramic views of the Charles River, Beacon Hill, Cambridge, and Back Bay.

5. 430 Stuart St. in Boston — Unit 28BCDE

Sale price: $18.2 million

Rooms: 12 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half bathrooms

Size: 6,208 square feet

Year built: 2023

The expansive home in Raffles Boston features panoramic views of the city and the Charles River, a formal entry with a cove-lighted ceiling, a spacious kitchen with luxury appliances and marble counters, and a primary bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and five-piece en suite bathroom.

Advertisement

A rendering of the bathroom. Binyan Studios

A rendering of the living room. Binyan Studios

4. 34 Paine Ave. in Beverly

Sale price: $18.275 million

Rooms: 34 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three half bathrooms

Size: 27,313 square feet

Year built: 1904

Known as “Rock Edge,” the sprawling waterfront estate on the North Shore is a Georgian Revival-style mansion that spans about 28,000 square feet on a rocky bluff above 400 square feet of private beachfront. Located on about 3 acres, the three-story home dates to the early 1900s and was once owned by Eleonora Sears, a Boston Brahmin and pioneer in women’s sports. The Benevento family purchased the property in 1970 and in the years since, the grand estate underwent an extensive renovation. The mansion features a veranda that faces the ocean, a music room, a game room, 14 wood-burning fireplaces, and a restored cabana.

The study. Matt Surette

The living room. Matt Surette

The living room. Matt Surette

The kitchen. Matt Surette

The dining room. Matt Surette

The breakfast room. Matt Surette

The sprawling waterfront mansion with historical ties overlooks the ocean. Matt Surette

The staircase. Matt Surette

The sprawling waterfront mansion in Beverly. Matt Surette

34 Paine Ave. in Beverly. Douglas Elliman / Matt Surette

3. 78 Beacon St. in Boston

Sale price: $19 million

Rooms: 14 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms

Size: 8,310 square feet

Year built: 1900

Overlooking the Boston Common and Public Garden, the Hacin architecture firm updated and designed this renovated townhouse. Within walking distance of the Charles River Esplanade, the historic home features high ceilings, restored original moldings, stained-glass windows, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Beacon Hill. Other amenities include an elevator, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a home office, and one parking space.

Advertisement

View from 78 Beacon St. in Boston. Campion and Company

78 Beacon St. in Boston. Campion and Company

78 Beacon St. in Boston. Campion and Company

2. 776 Boylston St. — Penthouse 2E

Sale price: $23 million

Rooms: 10 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bathroom

Size: 6,829 square feet

Year built: 2008

Located in the heart of the Back Bay, this penthouse at The Residences at Mandarin Oriental features outdoor space and views of the city. The 14th-floor home includes front-facing views through floor-to-ceiling windows, two walk-out terraces and an elevator to a private roof deck, a chef’s kitchen with modern appliances, and a dining and living room with a gas fireplace.

1. 20, 21, and 22 Berkeley Ave. in Nantucket

Sale price: $38.127 million

Rooms: 29 rooms, eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four half bathrooms

Size: 15,332 square feet

Year built: 2008

Known as “Beams End,” the waterfront compound is located in the exclusive Monomoy neighborhood, which has a reputation for dazzling sunsets. The nearly 4-acre property offers complete privacy and is surrounded by conservation land and the Creeks salt marsh for almost a mile. The estate features direct beach access along a private path. The compound includes three structures: a four-bedroom guesthouse that dates to the 1900s, along with a four-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom guest house the sellers — venture capitalist Evan Jones and wildlife photographer Cindy Jones — had custom-built.

The view overlooking Nantucket Harbor. Briggs Johnson

The main house entrance. Briggs Johnson

Living room. Briggs Johnson

Kitchen, living room, and dining area in the main house. Briggs Johnson

Living room. Briggs Johnson

The house overlooks Nantucket Harbor. Briggs Johnson

A sitting area. Briggs Johnson

The billiards room in the custom-built main home. Briggs Johnson

An aerial shot of the Nantucket compound on Berkeley Avenue. Jason Blais

The Nantucket compound was listed for $48 million. Jason Blais

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.