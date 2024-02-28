These 10 homes were among the most expensive sold in Massachusetts in 2023

From oceanfront compounds with private beach access, to penthouses with luxurious amenities, the high-end real estate market in Massachusetts last year was replete with stunning homes that most can only dream of buying.
A number of properties across the state came with eight-digit price tags. The most expensive home, a sprawling estate on Nantucket, went for more than $38 million.
Here is a look at some of the most expensive on-market listings sold in Massachusetts in 2023. (The list is not a complete representation of the most expensive homes sold since it may be missing properties from parts of the state and does not include off-market listings, which typically include many luxury sales.)
10. 33 Sears Rd. in Brookline
Sale price: $14.8 million
Rooms: 15 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms
Size: 10,650 square feet
Year built: 2023
This modern Brookline estate was custom-built on 1.6 acres of manicured grounds. Amenities include a grand two-story foyer, separate cigar and wine rooms, a first-floor library, and an elevator. The primary suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a computer-controlled steam shower.
9. 430 Stuart St. in Boston — Unit 33C
Sale price: $15 million
Rooms: 10 rooms, three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms
Size: 5,600 square feet
Year built: 2023
Located in the 35-story Raffles Boston, a luxury residential and hotel tower, this unit features a gym, a spacious kitchen with luxury appliances, and dramatic views over the Charles River. The building itself includes five restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness center, and a 24-hour concierge.
8. 959 Sea View Ave. in Barnstable
Sale price: $15.1 million
Rooms: 16 rooms, eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, four half bathrooms
Size: 7,409 square feet
Year built: 2004
The oceanfront estate on 2.3 acres overlooks Nantucket Sound, includes access to a private beach, and boasts interior spaces with expansive views of the water. The home has a glass-enclosed porch, a living room with a fireplace, an in-ground pool, multiple patios, and a carriage house.
7. 430 Stuart St. in Boston — Penthouse 34C
Sale price: $16.73 million
Rooms: Nine rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bathroom
Size: 4,273 square feet
Year built: 2023
This penthouse in Raffles Boston features a curving spiral staircase that connects to a spacious living area and a large terrace, along with a grand bedroom that includes couples’ en suite baths. The sizable unit also offers views of the Charles River.
6. 73 Beacon St. in Boston
Sale price: $17.25 million
Rooms: 12 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half bathrooms
Size: 5,300 square feet
Year built: 1900
This recently restored and renovated single-family home is located across from the Public Garden and features high ceilings, an elevator, a two-car garage, two parking spaces, four decks with views of the city, a home gym, and a media room.
6. 150 Beacon St. in Boston — Penthouse
Sale price: $17.25 million
Rooms: 12 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bathroom
Size: 6,365 square feet
Year built: 1905
Located in the Back Bay, this renovated penthouse encompasses both the fourth and fifth floors of the nearly 50-foot-wide building. It features elevator access to each level, a private roof deck and terrace, an in-home gym, seven fireplaces, a foyer with a curved staircase, and a three-car garage. The roof deck atop the penthouse has panoramic views of the Charles River, Beacon Hill, Cambridge, and Back Bay.
5. 430 Stuart St. in Boston — Unit 28BCDE
Sale price: $18.2 million
Rooms: 12 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half bathrooms
Size: 6,208 square feet
Year built: 2023
The expansive home in Raffles Boston features panoramic views of the city and the Charles River, a formal entry with a cove-lighted ceiling, a spacious kitchen with luxury appliances and marble counters, and a primary bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and five-piece en suite bathroom.
4. 34 Paine Ave. in Beverly
Sale price: $18.275 million
Rooms: 34 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three half bathrooms
Size: 27,313 square feet
Year built: 1904
Known as “Rock Edge,” the sprawling waterfront estate on the North Shore is a Georgian Revival-style mansion that spans about 28,000 square feet on a rocky bluff above 400 square feet of private beachfront. Located on about 3 acres, the three-story home dates to the early 1900s and was once owned by Eleonora Sears, a Boston Brahmin and pioneer in women’s sports. The Benevento family purchased the property in 1970 and in the years since, the grand estate underwent an extensive renovation. The mansion features a veranda that faces the ocean, a music room, a game room, 14 wood-burning fireplaces, and a restored cabana.
3. 78 Beacon St. in Boston
Sale price: $19 million
Rooms: 14 rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms
Size: 8,310 square feet
Year built: 1900
Overlooking the Boston Common and Public Garden, the Hacin architecture firm updated and designed this renovated townhouse. Within walking distance of the Charles River Esplanade, the historic home features high ceilings, restored original moldings, stained-glass windows, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Beacon Hill. Other amenities include an elevator, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a home office, and one parking space.
2. 776 Boylston St. — Penthouse 2E
Sale price: $23 million
Rooms: 10 rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bathroom
Size: 6,829 square feet
Year built: 2008
Located in the heart of the Back Bay, this penthouse at The Residences at Mandarin Oriental features outdoor space and views of the city. The 14th-floor home includes front-facing views through floor-to-ceiling windows, two walk-out terraces and an elevator to a private roof deck, a chef’s kitchen with modern appliances, and a dining and living room with a gas fireplace.
1. 20, 21, and 22 Berkeley Ave. in Nantucket
Sale price: $38.127 million
Rooms: 29 rooms, eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four half bathrooms
Size: 15,332 square feet
Year built: 2008
Known as “Beams End,” the waterfront compound is located in the exclusive Monomoy neighborhood, which has a reputation for dazzling sunsets. The nearly 4-acre property offers complete privacy and is surrounded by conservation land and the Creeks salt marsh for almost a mile. The estate features direct beach access along a private path. The compound includes three structures: a four-bedroom guesthouse that dates to the 1900s, along with a four-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom guest house the sellers — venture capitalist Evan Jones and wildlife photographer Cindy Jones — had custom-built.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.