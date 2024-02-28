No surge pricing for Wendy’s

Wendy’s says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants. The burger chain clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after media picked up on comments by CEO Kirk Tanner that the company would test features like dynamic pricing at restaurants. Companies like Uber have used dynamic pricing, or surge pricing, to moderate use by customers during the busiest days of the year, or when drivers or cars are in short supply during the day. Prices rise and fall with demand using that business model. This month during a conference call with investors and industry analysts, Tanner said, “Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling.” “Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice,” the company said in an email to the Associated Press on Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Chrysler recalling Jeeps over steering wheels

Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles. The recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler’s 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, which could result in losing control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AI

Google working around-the-clock to fix Gemini

Google’s Sundar Pichai emailed staff on Tuesday to address the problematic responses from Google’s Gemini AI engine, describing them as “completely unacceptable.” Teams are now working around the clock to rectify the issues, Pichai wrote in his note, reviewed by Bloomberg News. Stressing the need for the company to deliver unbiased and accurate information, the chief executive of both Alphabet and Google said structural changes will be made to prevent similar incidents. Gemini, formerly Bard, is Google’s flagship artificial intelligence product, but the company was criticized for its image generation that depicted historically inaccurate scenes when prompted to create images of people. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Warner Bros. Discovery pullout leaves New Zealand with one news channel

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to close its New Zealand media unit Newshub in the middle of the year, costing jobs and leaving the nation with a single television news service. The company has begun consultation on a proposed remodeling and restructure of its free-to-air business in New Zealand, it said in a statement released Wednesday in Wellington. A final decision is expected in early April and if the changes go ahead they would not take effect until after June 30, it said. The proposal would mean closure of all of Newshub’s news operations and output, which includes television news and a 24-hour news website. Local media say as many as 200 jobs are at risk. The decision means state-owned Television New Zealand will provide the nation’s only free-to-air news service broadcast on its TV One channel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach pact that avoids US strike

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch has reached a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that avoids a strike. The union had threatened a strike at the brewer’s 12 US plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The Teamsters union represents 5,000 Anheuser-Busch workers who brew and package beer and even take care of the company’s Clydesdale horses. But the two sides said late Wednesday they had reached a tentative agreement that boosts wages and increases vacation days and pension contributions. The union said the full tentative agreement will be shared with workers prior to a ratification vote, which is expected to happen next week. The strike would have been the first in the United States against Anheuser-Busch since 1976. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

VIDEOS

More music to disappear from TikTok

The fight between TikTok, the short-form video service, and Universal Music, the world’s largest music company, is about to get worse. In the coming days, a large number of additional songs from some of the biggest artists and songwriters, including Harry Styles and Coldplay, will no longer be available on TikTok, according to people with knowledge of the matter, marking a major escalation in a disagreement that has been raging for weeks. The dispute kicked off in January when Universal’s contract with TikTok lapsed and the two companies failed to find common ground on an extension. Afterward, myriad songs from Universal’s extensive catalog, which includes work from artists like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, began disappearing from the platform, limiting the music choices of TikTok’s more than a billion users. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney teams up with Indian media company

Walt Disney Co. and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate have signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India, creating a sector behemoth valued at $8.5 billion in one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment markets. The US media company will control 36.84 percent, while Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. will own 16.34 percent in the joint venture, according to a Reliance statement on Wednesday. Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. will control the remaining 46.82 percent. The joint venture will be granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a license to more than 30,000 Disney content assets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Money tight? How about $1 margaritas

Applebee’s knows diners are watching their wallets. Its answer is a dangerous yet enticing proposition: a $1 margarita. The Dollarita cocktail drove traffic in the fourth quarter, John Peyton, chief executive at Applebee’s and IHOP owner Dine Brands Global Inc., told investors Wednesday. It helped attract a younger crowd, including many who’d never been to the restaurant before, he said. The drink also boosted sales and profits, in part because more than 90 percent of guests who ordered it added another item to their orders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TYPEFACES

It’s not you. Excel looks different

When you read — a book, a traffic sign, a billboard, this article — how much do you really notice the letters? If you’re like most people, the answer is probably not at all. But even if you don’t really notice them, you might sense it if something has subtly changed. That’s a feeling some people have had in recent weeks when they turn on their Microsoft Word programs. After 17 years of Calibri as Word’s default typeface, many users suddenly found themselves typing in a new typeface called Aptos. The change is also affecting the look of PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel. — WASHINGTON POST