High-flying startup Thrasio files for bankruptcy after raising billions

In its bankruptcy filing in federal court in New Jersey, Thrasio cited liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion and assets of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Thrasio raised more than $3 billion in the past five years and nearly went public amid the pandemic-fueled online shopping boom. But the company’s strategy of buying up hundreds of emerging sellers on Amazon failed financially after consumers shifted away from clicks and back to bricks (and mortar retailers).

In Greek mythology, Thrasos was a spirit who acted with boldness, rashness, and recklessness. It was also the model for the name of Walpole e-commerce startup Thrasio, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.

The company is seeking to reorganize and remain in business after shedding almost $500 million of its debts. Lenders have agreed to loan the company $90 million while the company navigates the bankruptcy process.

Thrasio is “taking steps ... by strengthening our financial position and working with our lenders to support our future success,” chief executive Greg Greeley, the former Amazon executive who took over the top job in 2022, said in a statement. “With a strengthened balance sheet and new capital, we will be better equipped to support our brands, scale our infrastructure, and enable future opportunities.”

Along with Boston-based Perch and Dragonfly, as well as dozens of other rivals, Thrasio initially found itself in the sweet spot of rapid e-commerce growth at the beginning of the pandemic. Partly using borrowed money, Thrasio ultimately acquired more than 200 e-commerce sellers, ranging from Angry Orange brand stain removers to Perfect Practice indoor golf putting gear.

Tech startup veterans Carlos Cashman and Josh Silberstein started Thrasio in 2018 and acted as co-chief executives. The idea was to find the sellers of popular, well-reviewed goods on Amazon and pitch them Thrasio’s ability to improve their efficiency, logistics, and marketing. “When you can buy a business that is doing $2 million in revenue, and it’s doing $30 million two years later, it just works,” Silberstein told the Globe in 2020. “That core thesis is at the heart of everything we are doing.”

The company’s sales reached $500 million and generated a profit of $100 million that year, Silberstein told TechCrunch. In mid-2021, the company was in talks with former Citigroup investment banker Michael Klein to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Churchill Capital Corp V. The deal could have valued Thrasio at more than $10 billion.

But by the second half of 2021, consumers’ fear of COVID was fading and online shopping growth slowed. Sales on Amazon by third-party vendors like those owned by Thrasio, which had jumped by more than 50 percent in the second half of 2020, rose only 14 percent in the second half of 2021 and growth has remained below 20 percent per year since then.

By the end of 2021, the SPAC deal was off and Silberstein had resigned as co-CEO, leaving his cofounder Cashman as sole CEO. Less than a year later, Cashman stepped down and veteran Amazon and Airbnb executive Greg Greeley took over as CEO. The move was accompanied by layoffs of about 20 percent of the company’s workforce.

Hard times have also hit Thrasio’s competitors. Rival Benitago Group, based in New York, declared bankruptcy in August.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.