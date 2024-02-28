Turkish breakfast isn’t just a meal — it’s an event. And Allston’s got two great spots for it.

I’ve dreamed of traveling to Turkey for so many years and still haven’t made it there. I’d love to see the fairy chimney landscapes of Cappadocia as hot-air balloons float overhead like magic mushrooms, and soak in the pools of Pamukkale — but mostly, and who am I kidding, I want to wander the streets of Istanbul and eat.—

Turkish breakfast is the original girl dinner, the artfully composed plates of delicious thises and thats that became a TikTok trend last year. Girl dinner makes you wait until dinner, though. Turkish breakfast can happen as soon as you wake up, and any time thereafter. This is a distinct advantage.

Advertisement

In the meantime, I head to Allston. On Cambridge Street, you’ll find a Turkish-breakfast sandwich: Turkish Lazuri Cafe to one side, Coffee Turco to the other, with a Roxy’s Grilled Cheese in the middle separating the two storefronts. Both offer breakfast.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

At Coffee Turco, a tray of chocolate baklava. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Turkish breakfast is a spread indeed: eggs, olives, cheeses, cut-up vegetables, fruit, nuts, jam, honey, and breads. It’s ideal for sharing with someone you love talking with. Mix and match flavors, nibble a few olives or a bit of cheese, and enjoy the companionship. The meal is an event, but not in the way a chef’s tasting is, though no less varied. It allows the attention to be momentarily divided.

Coffee Turco is a fine spot for this meal, with its comfy mismatched seating. It feels like a cafe, and it is, with a menu focused on breakfast, pastries, sandwiches, and salads. Save the baklava, layered rainbow cake, and waffles piled high with toppings for another day, and order the Turkish serpme breakfast for two ($49.95). The spread is bounteous, served on a long wooden board. Here are all the cheeses: feta, kashkaval, string cheese, grilled strips of halloumi, and mozzarella. Simit, the sesame-studded bread that looks like a bagel; savory pogaca, buns filled with cheese; and baguette slices can be adorned with strawberry jam, labneh, Nutella, the red pepper relish ajvar, and/or honey with the butter-esque kaymak. There are sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and oranges, plus a few bites of halvah. On the side are two metal skillets with scrolled handles: One contains an omelet inset with sliced sujuk, the beautifully spiced beef sausage. The other offers menemen, soft and mild scrambled eggs with tomatoes and peppers. Sip a glass of black Turkish tea, or end the meal with thick, strong Turkish coffee in a pretty patterned cup, with a few squares of lokum — Turkish delight — placed in the saucer to sweeten the deal.

Advertisement

The interior of Coffee Turco. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Coffee Turco is owned by Leidy Millan and Ana Sofia Osorio, who are from Bogotá and met at university there. How did two 30-year-old Colombian economists wind up operating a Turkish cafe in Boston? Osorio explains: Millan and a Turkish business partner first opened Coffee Turco together; eventually, Osorio bought him out. The two friends debated switching to a Colombian concept — but they had fallen in love with Turkish cuisine and culture, Osorio says. And social media influencers had fallen in love with Coffee Turco, which was gaining a following for its cute setting and visually pleasing fare. Now Millan and Osorio are introducing live music and have partnered with Drop Clock Club, which hosts supper clubs and more at local restaurants. Afterward, at the next door Turco Market, you can purchase the ingredients to make your own Turkish breakfast at home.

Advertisement

For a broader view of Turkish cuisine, there is Turkish Lazuri Cafe, which is not a cafe but a casual restaurant with a long menu of specialties. It’s a family-run business, and I think the family never sleeps, as the restaurant opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 3 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. On Monday, things wrap up at a civilized 10 p.m. The owners are Rifat Canca and his mother, Fatma Corbaci. Siblings Dilara and Kenan Canca work there, as well. Their father, Ziya Canca, is the chef; he, in turn, learned to cook from his chef father in Turkey.

Tea and coffee pots on the counter at Coffee Turco. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ziya and an uncle were longtime partners in Brookline Family Restaurant, now called Anatolia Kebab House (and still run by the uncle). Two years after Ziya sold that restaurant, COVID struck. Ziya and Fatma were driving for Uber Eats and discovered the open Allston storefront. “We wanted to open up as a family, and we’re still running strong as a family,” Rifat says. His parents hail from Rize in Turkey, on the Black Sea heading toward Georgia. There, in addition to Turkish, the people speak a language called Laz. “Lazuri” means “the people of Laz”; the restaurant’s name is a tribute to the family’s origins.

At Turkish Lazuri Cafe, the kahvalti tabagi, or breakfast plate, is available in small ($15.95) and large ($19.95). Both come with feta and kashar cheese, labneh, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, jam, honey, and pita with cheese; it’s worth sizing up to the large, which also includes sliced strawberries, some pretty delicious dried apricots and walnuts, grape molasses, and house-made ajvar. Turkish tea is part of the deal. You can order menemen ($12.95) separately.

Advertisement

At Coffee Turco, a cup of Turkish coffee. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

But you’d be remiss to stop with breakfast when the rest of the menu tempts with lentil soup, spinach borek, lahmacun (sometimes called Turkish pizza), all manner of eggplant dishes, a panoply of kebabs, and so much more. The Lazuri dinner ($21.95) gives you a choice of chicken kebabs plus rice, salad, and meze (the baba ghanoush is smoky and good). There are also daily specials (such as chickpea stew with lamb), bowls and wraps, and desserts like baklava and kazandibi, the caramelized milk pudding. The meat here is halal. The Turkish coffee comes in another pretty patterned cup with a sweet on the saucer (on a recent visit, a Hershey’s chocolate nugget).

You’ll need the strong brew to stay up until 3 a.m., when it’s time for Turkish breakfast again.

Coffee Turco, 483 Cambridge St., Allston, 857-498-1301, Instagram @coffee.turco. Turkish Lazuri Cafe, 487 Cambridge St., Allston, 617-208-8575, www.lazuricafe.com.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.