My boyfriend is Muslim. I’m a Jewish student at Harvard. The war is testing us.

When Saddiq picked up the phone, I broke down crying: “So many people — so many Jews — are dead!” I had already confirmed that my childhood best friend and his sister, who had moved to Israel, were safe. Now I sobbed as I thought about how hundreds of young Jewish adults like them had been murdered or taken hostage at a music festival targeted by Hamas.

The morning of October 7, sitting in my dorm room at Harvard University, I was shocked to read the news about the Hamas attack in Israel. My first instinct was to call my boyfriend, Saddiq, an engineering student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a practicing Muslim. I was apprehensive about how he would react. In our circle of friends and acquaintances, we are the only Jewish-Muslim student couple. (Saddiq is a pseudonym, used to protect his privacy in a tense on-campus environment.)

Early in our relationship, Saddiq and I had discussed our respective positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Saddiq supported the idea of one binational state where Jews and Muslims live together; I favored a two-state solution. Despite our different views, we hadn’t talked or argued much about the conflict before October.

In my experience at Harvard, this lack of discussion about Israel and Palestine is typical. Most students I know have at least one friend they disagree with over the conflict. But my peers and I often shy away from having the toughest conversations — which would be a crucial first step in mitigating the polarized climate on college campuses such as ours. In nearly 10 months of dating Saddiq, this was the first time that Israel-Palestine relations were at the center of public discourse. I didn’t know it yet, but our relationship was about to be tested.

As I cried on the phone, Saddiq comforted me and expressed horror at the Hamas atrocities. But a few minutes later, our call took a turn. “This was bound to happen. The Palestinians have been oppressed for so long, especially in recent years with Netanyahu,” Saddiq said, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister. “And oppressed people turn to violence.”

“This was a massacre! It wasn’t inevitable,” I replied, getting heated. “That makes it sound like Hamas wasn’t responsible. You know I’m very anti-Netanyahu. But even his actions don’t justify slaughtering over a thousand Jews.”

He stood his ground. “Of course killing civilians is bad. And Hamas is responsible for the attacks. But context is important. You talk about Netanyahu’s human rights violations all the time.”

My voice shook as I ended the conversation. “You know I’m always willing to talk politics. But right now, I’m hurting. I need to focus on the Israelis who were killed,” I said. “I can’t handle anything else.”

In some ways, before that October morning, religion had been more unifying than divisive for me and Saddiq. Neither of us are traditionalists — I’m a Reform Jew and he’s part of a progressive Muslim sect — and our families have both been targets of violence motivated by religious intolerance: pogroms for my ancestors, and a terrorist attack against members of his sect. We had talked about the bigotry we’d seen in our everyday lives, such as the dinner I attended with my ex-boyfriend’s German grandparents, who kept half-praising the Nazis, and the taunts Saddiq endured from middle and high school classmates, who asked him if he supported ISIS.

On walks along the Charles River early on, Saddiq and I connected over our mutual intensity: his passion for engineering and mine for politics. We found out we’d both competed in high school debate. Gradually, Saddiq opened up to me and became a major part of my support network in Cambridge. He checks in on me when I’m sick or upset and shows up for my important events, such as the Rosh Hashana sermon I gave on campus. My friends and family love him.

For Muslim and Jewish students like us, there has been no walking away and no disengaging.

We’d never had a major conflict over religion, politics, or, really, anything else. But in the weeks after the Hamas attack, Saddiq and I constantly argued about Israel. I had always been taught that the goal for potentially contentious conversations should be civility: being polite, rational, and calm. Take your messy, raw emotions and sideline them, because you can’t be civil if you’re crying or angry. And this should’ve been the perfect time to implement civil discourse.

But for me and Saddiq, religion deepened our connection to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Stuffing our emotions in a box and pushing them far away wasn’t possible — I’ve come to believe it isn’t possible. I wondered if the detachment required of civil discourse was stifling real conversations on campus about the conflict. As a couple, Saddiq and I couldn’t avoid the topic; it was always in the news and on our minds. And when it inevitably came up, we quickly escalated into visceral displays of emotion that made me feel sick to my stomach with anxiety. I had no idea how to go forward.

One afternoon In early November, Saddiq and I stopped in front of Widener Library on the Harvard campus. A group of students wearing keffiyehs stood on the steps, reading aloud the names of people killed in Gaza. Saddiq looked a little on edge and asked if we could go to lunch. As we walked to Pinocchio’s Pizza for a quick bite, I commented on how heart-wrenching the demonstration was.

Hearing the names of victims with the same first names as many of his relatives unnerved Saddiq. “So many Muslims are dying — people like me and my family.”

“Look, I get it,” I responded. “When I was reading about the October 7th victims, some of them were named ‘Maya.’”

“It’s so scary,” he said. “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians.”

I recoiled. “What do you mean by genocide?”

“I think it’s something like the systematic killing of a group of people,” he responded.

We were in agreement that the deaths of Palestinian civilians were tragic, but began to wrangle over the aims of the Israeli military’s reprisal attacks on Hamas. “They pushed the Palestinians off their land. Then they bombed the refugee camps where they’re supposed to be safe. This is a holocaust for the Palestinian people,” he said. Then he added: “And the [Israel Defense Forces] is no better than the Nazis.”

“Wait, what?” I exploded.

“No, no,” he said, “that’s not what I meant. I’m so sorry.”

“You can’t compare the Israeli government to the Nazis,” I said. He knew full well that Israel had been created after the Holocaust to keep Jews safe from another genocide, but I said so anyway, and added, “Hitler tried to kill all the Jews. The IDF isn’t trying to kill all the Palestinians, just get rid of Hamas. I literally can’t believe you just said that.”

He apologized profusely again before reiterating his disagreement with me about the conflict and lamenting the deaths of so many Palestinian children: “These kids aren’t in Hamas. They’re suffering for something they didn’t do. I’m really sorry for the comparison, but I stand by what I said. This is a genocide.”

We changed the topic before splitting up for our afternoon classes. As I walked away, I thought about the impossibility of separating our emotions from these conversations. At first, we both expressed grief over civilian deaths. We were extremely upset over both the Israeli and Palestinian lives that had been lost in the past month. But our shared grief was overpowered by the emotions that divided us. I knew he hadn’t meant what he said about the Nazis. But I couldn’t help wishing he’d never made the comparison in the first place.

A month later, the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania testified before Congress about antisemitism on campus. When the questioning turned to codes of conduct and whether it would be a violation for a student to call for the genocide of Jews — ”globalize the intifada” — I was stunned to watch the response from Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay: “It depends on the context.”

I texted Saddiq this video clip, promising myself I would try to be civil in this conversation. But my emotions began spilling over right away:

It’s insane to me that . . . ppl have a huge blindspot

When ppl r calling to kill Jews vs any other minority

He agreed and texted back that “globalize the intifada” is “unacceptable” and “horrible.” But that didn’t matter to me when he started defending the nuances of the language:

I think u also need to understand intifada is the Arabic word for uprising or shaking off

. . . Like it’s antisemitic for sure but it’s also a word

We continued arguing over text, and I began tearing up. The rawness of my feelings poured into another text.

Like it is truthfully an enormous problem for us!

That we are Jewish and Muslim

. . . The lack of understanding is extremely difficult

Saddiq started to get upset:

I just like don’t feel appreciated for how much ive listened to you and tried to understand

. . . So it’s really not fair for you to lose your [expletive] when I have a different opinion

. . . I completely was detached before until u straight up called me antisemitic

I responded that I didn’t think he was antisemitic, but that he was being an apologist for antisemitic rhetoric. I tried to end the conversation there. But after a minute of silence, he texted: “You don’t know [expletive] about me clearly.”

His words stung, but they also resonated. Until October 7, I had always felt deeply connected to Saddiq. Now, there were moments when he felt like a stranger.

Soon after, one of my close family members called me to ask how I was doing. I described disagreements with Saddiq and some of my friends about Israel. “This is why it’s important to end up with someone Jewish,” my relative said. “I know many people who have married non-Jews, and when something like October 7th happens, they just don’t get it.”

Maybe I wasn’t getting it either. A week later, on the seventh day of Hanukkah, Saddiq and I finished exams early — in time to watch then-president Gay (she would go on to resign January 2) light the menorah outside of Widener Library, an annual Chabad tradition. As we waited for her to arrive, we chatted with a Jewish friend of mine about the event. “This is about optics, but it still feels dramatic,” I said.

My friend began talking about Gay’s congressional testimony, and brought up the argument of US Representative Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, that antisemitism is a greater problem than Islamophobia on college campuses. “He’s definitely right. Antisemitism is a much bigger issue on campus right now,” my friend said.

Saddiq looked uncomfortable. We’d had almost this exact conversation earlier, when I’d said something similar about antisemitism and Islamophobia. Saddiq had told me that Islamophobia was also exploding on campus; he had heard about incidents at MIT, including a woman having her hijab pulled off and a Muslim student being chased down a hallway. Initially, I felt embarrassed and defensive about what I’d said. But it was clear he was right — this was a pattern. At Harvard, students involved in pro-Palestinian activism (many of whom were Muslim) had received death threats.

“Antisemitism and Islamophobia are both big problems at Harvard, and around the country,” I said to my friend. “Both Jews and Muslims have felt really scared in the past two months. We shouldn’t compare the two. All that does is minimize people’s experiences.”

Then Gay arrived. She lit the enormous menorah with a shamash that was more of a torch than a candle. Saddiq held my hand as we saw Widener become illuminated with a warm glow.

Since October 7, Israel has come up nearly every day on campus for me and Saddiq. For Muslim and Jewish students like us, there has been no walking away and no disengaging. It’s been hard, but we’re still together after more than a year of dating. We are two people from very different backgrounds learning together how to navigate this rough terrain.

Two days after the menorah-lighting ceremony on campus, Saddiq organized a slightly-delayed Hanukkah party with the Jewish students on his floor. We cooked 70 latkes, which were devoured within minutes, played dreidel, and ate more chocolate gelt than we rightfully won in the game. I brought the little tin menorah that I kept in my dorm room. I lit the shamash, then handed it to Saddiq and he lit the other candles.

I asked Saddiq why he helped organize the party. “The guys on my floor need it,” he said. “Being Jewish right now is tough, and I want to support them.”

After countless painful conversations over the course of the fall, Saddiq and I had come to understand the core of what we’d each been saying and feeling.

Sitting on the couch together, we watched the flames flicker and melt away the wax of the candles. And I wondered what campus would be like if more people had to traverse this challenging territory with loved ones.

Maya Bodnick is a sophomore at Harvard, majoring in government.




