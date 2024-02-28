A big honor for former Providence police chief Hugh Clements

Clements, who stepped away from his post last year after 11 years to become director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the US Justice Department, will be back in Providence Friday when city leaders officially dedicate the auditorium at the Public Safety Complex in his name.

There may come a time when former Providence police chief Hugh Clements gets a statue in his honor. For now, he’s getting an auditorium named after him.

Clements is the second longest-serving chief in Providence’s history, and he served 37 years as a sworn officer in the department. He was named chief under former mayor Angel Taveras, and the city posted several of its lowest violent crime years on record during his tenure.

In the years leading up to his retirement as chief, Clements also helped the department navigate civil unrest across the country sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by listening to community members and advocating for reform to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (which the General Assembly is expected to approve this year).

Since moving to the Justice Department, Clements has kept a high profile. Earlier this year, he stood next to Attorney General Merrick Garland to deliver a scathing report on law enforcement’s response to the 2022 mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

