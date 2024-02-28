‘Transformational’ bus system is coming to traffic-choked Blue Hill Avenue, city says

After at least 15 years of hand wringing, debates, and proposals from different administrations in City Hall, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the $44 million project to reconfigure the main thoroughfare that runs through the heart of Boston’s Black community, connecting Mattapan Square to Grove Hall. The goals are ambitious: to speed up bus trips, prevent car crashes on a street known for frequent disruptions, provide more shade, and make the street safer for pedestrians, the city said.

Within two years, a notoriously traffic-snarled and dangerous three-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue through Mattapan and Dorchester could start to become a vision of transit efficiency. Buses will soon cruise down dedicated center lanes, the city announced Wednesday, where passengers will board and exit via raised platforms — a sight common across cities in Latin America and Asia.

Right now, the trip can take as long as an hour, the city said, but predicts that the redesign should make the trip from Grove Hall to Mattapan Square a consistent 25 minutes.

“There is nowhere else in the MBTA system where a transformational street investment could make such a difference in the lives of so many people,” said chief of streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the city spent years soliciting feedback from community members that did not deliver a consensus about how the street should be changed, the city said, but did deliver a consensus that it should be changed. Details about the final design, including whether or not it will include protected bike lanes, will be hammered out in coming months, said Franklin-Hodge. A federal grant will provide $15 million for the project; the rest will be covered by $11 million from the MBTA and $18 million from the city.

“We’re talking about . . . a major milestone in the city of Boston and across every level of government in our push to deliver the type of transportation connectivity and economic vitality that we believe every neighborhood deserves,” Wu said.

On Wednesday, Chris Murillo waited for the 31 bus near the Mattapan library to take him to Forest Hills, where he would catch the Orange Line before transferring to the Blue Line and then to another bus to get him to school in Chelsea. The whole trip usually takes about two hours, Murillo, 22, said.

Screens showing when the next bus is coming “would be a big help,” he said. “It makes sense to have a bus lane that’s just for the bus.”

At a nearby stop, Eloge Betchalo said the experience riding the bus along Blue Hill Avenue from his home in Mattapan to get to the Orange Line to take him to Boston Medical Center, where he works as an operating room assistant, is “not good.”

The 28 bus was taking so long on Wednesday morning that Betchalo, 24, was forced to splurge on an $18 Uber ride.

“Otherwise I’ll be late for work,” he said.

Bus riders will have to wait until 2026 to see construction begin on the center-running lanes. But, starting this spring, the city will make interim improvements to crosswalks, lighting, and potholes, and collect feedback to determine block by block where to put parking, loading zones, travel lanes, bike lanes, widened sidewalks, and green space along the street, said Franklin-Hodge.

Blue Hill Avenue is as wide as seven lanes at some points, including a large, concrete median, one parking lane on each curb, and unprotected bike lanes. Some bus stops are just a pole in the ground without any seating or lighting.

More than 3,000 hours are collectively lost by about 37,000 bus riders along the corridor each weekday due to traffic, said Franklin-Hodge. Two to five MBTA bus routes travel along Blue Hill Avenue at any given time between Grove Hall and Mattapan Square. Some of these buses, including the 28 and 22, are among the MBTA’s most popular routes, according to MassDOT data. Buses are the T’s least reliable transport option, with less than 75 percent of bus trips considered reliable by the agency and frequency of service below pre-pandemic levels.

Driving Blue Hill Avenue can be just as painful. Many times, cars are already limited to one lane with so many drivers double parked, Franklin-Hodge said.

The first center running bus lanes in New England debuted on Columbus Avenue in Boston in 2021. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Blue Hill Avenue corridor used to have more reliable transit service in the form of an electric trolley line in the early 1900s before the tracks were “replaced by wide roadways in order to prioritize suburban drivers who were trying to cut through our neighborhoods and get to job centers,” Wu said.

“In some ways, we are talking about not just investment in a key part of our city, but also a restoration of what once was the prioritization of transportation access, which is the foundation for generational wealth,” she said.

A 2009 effort that would have installed dedicated bus lanes on Blue Hill Avenue and made the MBTA’s route 28 bus part of the Silver Line collapsed after residents pushed back against the increased fares that come with Silver Line service and what they perceived as a rushed process.

This time, the city tried to do things differently and collected some 2,000 comments from bus riders, residents, and small business owners over two years. Respondents reported unsafe sidewalks and crosswalks, double parking, excessive speeding, and difficulty reaching essential services because of traffic congestion, according to a city engagement report released last year.

The city says a crash on Blue Hill Avenue requiring ambulances and other emergency responders happens every three days on average, putting the corridor in the top three percent of Boston’s streets with the highest number of car crashes per half mile.

The city secured the federal funds for the center-running bus lane design in 2021 after getting passed over for a federal grant for the project the previous year.

This will be Boston’s second street to get center-running bus lanes. The first debuted on a stretch of Columbus Avenue less than a mile long in 2021, turning a four lane road into a road with one lane in each direction for cars on the outside and two lanes for buses in the center, painted red. The city and the MBTA outfitted the stretch with ramp-accessible elevated bus boarding platforms, lit shelters with seating, arrival time information screens, and traffic-slowing crosswalks and curbs.

A city analysis released last summer found that the Columbus Avenue center-running bus lanes save bus riders three to four minutes during each rush hour trip, and a survey of 178 bus riders riders showed 78 percent were satisfied with the lanes. After the bus lanes were installed, the city found 10 percent more vehicles obeyed the speed limit, traffic increased on some side streets, and cars sometimes illegally entered the bus-only lanes.

The fine for driving in a bus lane is $100.

Franklin-Hodge, the chief of streets, said he does not know when the Blue Hill Avenue reconstruction will be finished.

“There are too many design details to be finalized in order for us to make a accurate estimate of construction time,” he said. “It will take at least several years to do.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.