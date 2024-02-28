What to expect from Wednesday’s storm

The rain and mild temperatures is the result of a strong cold front pushing east from the Ohio Valley through the Northeast and eventually offshore. Temperatures behind this front will be rapidly falling and it will feel much colder by Thursday morning.

Before today’s rain, February 2024 was heading into the record books as the second-driest February on record. With up to an inch of precipitation expected before midnight, where this month ends up will change, although it will still finish out as much drier than average.

A cold front will move in from Canada, stretching to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon. NOAA

As of mid-morning Wednesday, the rainfall is spreading east along this front. There are elements of heavy rain and even some embedded thunderstorms to the south, but I don’t think we will see thunderstorms here. They are more possible to the south. Some of the showers in the Boston area will be heavy at times and there could be some urban street flooding but because of the dry month, widespread flooding won’t be part of this system.

A line of showers and thunderstorms was seen on the radar loop Wednesday morning. COD Weather

Winds accompanying this system could be strong enough for some power outages and scattered tree damage. This system, however, isn’t the type to create widespread issues.

The map below represents one of the models of how strong the winds could be. Notice most of the highest gusts are in the 30- to 45-mile-per-hour range, This is not excessive. The stronger winds will be over Cape Cod and the Islands but even there, the winds will be more like those in a moderate storm.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m., Wednesday to 7 a.m., Thursday for Massachusetts and the rest of New England, except for the eastern and northern tips of Maine. A high wind warning has been issued for the Downeast region of Maine.

Winds will be strongest Wednesday evening to the south and east of Boston. COD Weather

One of the more fascinating aspects of this weather system is the temperature gradient on each side of the front. Readings will be well into the 50s through Wednesday and into the early evening before crashing by about 20 degrees in a roughly two-hour span tonight.

The meteogram below shows the mild air on the left side early this evening and the colder air arriving after 10 p.m. This is when the front comes through and winds will shift from the south to the west-northwest. This drags in the Canadian air, which will be with us through Friday morning.

If the cold air arrives after midnight at Logan International Airport, we would set a record for the warmest low temperature recorded for Feb 28. It will be a close call.

A sharp drop in temperature is likely after a cold front passes Wednesday evening. Note the time running on the bottom of this chart. NOAA

Weekend outlook

Over the weekend, temperatures will moderate and once again become quite a bit milder than average. Snow cover is already way below average for this time of year.

There is still snow across the higher elevations of ski country this year, but bare ground in much of the rest of the region. NOAA

At this point, I would say winter is effectively over, although we can still have wintry weather with a few cold days or even a snowstorm in March and early April. But prolonged snow and cold is just not going to happen.