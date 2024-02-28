Boston man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on child porn charges

Robinson Alberto Baez-Nova, 39, of Jamaica Plain, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release during a hearing held in US District Court in Boston. He had pleaded guilty in August to one count of sexual exploitation of children, one count of distribution of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said in a statement.

A Boston man who uploaded hundreds of sexually explicit images of children to a Google account, and used the WhatsApp messaging platform to solicit pornographic images of his 9-year-old niece and other children living in the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.

“Today’s sentence ensures that this predator will be removed from our communities for nearly two decades and should be a stark warning for anyone who exploits children,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “There is no higher priority than protecting the vulnerable, especially children, from this type of horrific conduct.”

In November 2020, Baez-Nova was identified as the owner of a Google account that had uploaded images and videos of child sexual abuse material(CSAM) between November 2018 and August 2020, according to Levy’s office.

On Baez-Nova’s cellphone, police found a WhatsApp chat where he had solicited a 17-year-old boy in the Dominican Republic to send him sexual images of his 9-year-old niece in exchange for money, according to the statement.

He also solicited a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic to obtain images and videos of “little kids” engaged in sexual conduct in exchange for money and sent the teen child sex abuse materials, including a video of his niece, prosecutors said.

In total, over 200 images and over 400 videos of child sex abuse materials were found on Baez-Nova’s cellphone and in his Google account, according to Levy’s office.

Baez-Nova “is a manipulative sexual predator who eagerly took advantage of children living in poverty in the Dominican Republic to sexually exploit them, apparently thinking he would just continue to fly under the radar,” Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, said in the statement.





