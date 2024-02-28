Boston police issue community alert to Brighton residents about rash of break-ins

The person in the photos is clad in all-black with their hood up and their face covered.

Police didn’t specify the precise number or timeframe of the break-ins, but the department released a statement with surveillance photos of a suspect in at least two of them.

Boston police on Wednesday warned of “a number of recent break ins and attempted break-ins” in Brighton, urging residents to maintain vigilance and to call in any tips they may have.

Police said it’s “unknown if this same individual is involved in all incidents.”

Anyone with information on the break-ins should drop a dime, police said.

“We understand the importance of community cooperation in keeping our neighborhoods safe,” police said. “Together, we can work to deter criminal activity and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

To that end, tipsters should call detectives at at 617-343-4256, and they can also help the investigation anonymously.

“Community members willing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said.

Police offered safety suggestions to residents as well.

“We urge all residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property,” the statement said. “Ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked at all times, and consider installing additional security measures such as motion-sensor lights, alarm systems, and cameras.”

Residents who witness suspicious behavior in real time should call 911 immediately, according to the statement.

“Your prompt reporting can help law enforcement respond swiftly and prevent further incidents,” police said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

