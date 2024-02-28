Brockton police chief says school security plan must be reviewed in light of disruption at high school

Brockton High School, where student behavior is so bad some committee members asked to have the National Guard brought in , has been hurt by budget cuts that have left classrooms understaffed and hallways unmanned at the 3,600-student school,

Officials should also consider hiring a school security director to work alongside city police and fire officials who regularly respond to reports of alarms, thefts, altercations, medical and other emergencies reported at Brockton schools, police Chief Brenda Perez said.

BROCKTON - Violence and disruptive behavior by students at Brockton High School should be addressed by a thorough review of safety measures and an update to the school district’s 10-year-old security plan, the city’s police chief told the School Committee Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The remaining safety officials “lack adequate training and visibility,” Perez said at a special meeting Tuesday night at Arnone School.

“We recommend that the district perform a thorough review and refine the roles and responsibilities of all access officers, security and safety officers, and for teachers,” Perez told the committee.

In the last school year, police received 1100 service calls from the entire school district, just over 80 for Brockton High School specifically, Perez said.

This school year, the department has received around 800 calls as of Jan. 31, 40 of them for the high school. According to state data, 19 percent of the high school student body faced in or out of school suspensions during the previous school year.

“Given the recent occurrences on school premises, it’s imperative to uphold open communications across all administrative levels with Brockton Public Schools,” she said.

She also addressed issues with the school buildings , including a design flaw that leaves teachers able to lock classrooms b unable to unlock them. The circulation of classroom keys among unauthorized people, including several keys that are unaccounted for altogether, only increase security concerns, according to Perez.

Advertisement

“As a short term measure, we recommend the district establish a policy and protocol to instruct teachers to lock all classrooms when unoccupied, minimizing some security vulnerabilities,” said Perez, who said the district should consider transitioning to a key-card system.

Perez said that photos on student and staff ID badges are often outdated and must be updated to avoid issues identifying people within the schools. Isabela Katzki, a sophomore at Brockton High School, said that students are constantly swapping IDs.

“Most IDs look nothing like you, they’re from when you were going through puberty,” said 15-year-old Katzki. “I think It would actually make a huge difference in security.”

On the Friday before February vacation , four school committee members called for the deployment of the national guard in Brockton High School to tackle frequent physical fights, open drug use, and verbal harassment of students and staff.

Gov. Maura Healey has said she will not active the guard to work at the school.

Out of 16 community members that spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, almost everyone said they disapproved of calling in the guard.

“You don’t want these students feeling like they’re walking down the halls in a prison,” said Drew Fonteiro, a former student of Brockton High school, who prefers mentorship programs as opposed to an increase in officials that tell students “what to do and where to go.”

Advertisement

Other parents and community leaders expressed concern that the diversity of the high school student body, which according to state data, is around 80 percent Black or Latino, is not reflected in the teaching staff.

“We need kids to see people that look like their uncle. That look like their older brother. That look like their fathers,” said John C. Williams, a well-known mentor in the city of Brockton. “This problem doesn’t start at Brockton High School.”

Several speakers said they would be willing to patrol the hallways and keep order within the high school.

“I am willing to volunteer my time, and I’m hoping that a lot of other men and women will do the same,” said Gary Keith, a Brockton resident of 35 years. “This is our city, let’s take it back.”

Jamal Gooding, the executive director of PACC, a community group that stands for People Affecting Community Change, said the school committee is using outdated methods to engage with young adults.

“My organization [is] prepared to go into Brockton High school tomorrow with over 50 men that will walk the halls, walk the parking lot, [and] provide security,” said Gooding.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.