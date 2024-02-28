Tell us: Are you a cancer patient who relied on IVF to start a family?

Embryo IVF. Adobe

Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos created during fertility treatments can be considered children under state law. Alabama’s largest hospital paused in vitro fertilization treatments as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of the ruling.

Here in Massachusetts, the move has alarmed experts who worry the ruling could open a new front in the war over reproductive rights and make it more difficult for people with fertility issues to have babies.