Tell us: Are you a cancer patient who relied on IVF to start a family?

Your feedback may be featured in a future Globe article.

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 28, 2024, 2 hours ago
Embryo IVF.Adobe

Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos created during fertility treatments can be considered children under state law. Alabama’s largest hospital paused in vitro fertilization treatments as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of the ruling.

Here in Massachusetts, the move has alarmed experts who worry the ruling could open a new front in the war over reproductive rights and make it more difficult for people with fertility issues to have babies.

For a future story, the Globe is looking to speak with cancer patients who may have used IVF to have children despite their diagnosis.

If you’re willing to talk about your experience, fill out the form below or email Alexa Coultoff directly at alexa.coultoff@globe.com.

