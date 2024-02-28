A ‘shaman’ told me a cold plunge would fix me. But would it?

Like others who have succumbed to wellness baloney, I’d come to believe that thrusting myself into an ice bath would solve my problems.

But let me back up. Perhaps you’re familiar with the mania for cold plunges? I wasn’t, and must confess that this trend, like so many, rose without my awareness, until suddenly a cedar tub of 44-degree water came for me.

In retrospect, I shouldn’t have listened to the freelance “shaman.” But when you’re standing soaking wet, in the middle of Boston, in February — and good god, you’re wearing a bathing suit — you want someone who knows what they’re talking about, even if they don’t.

Advertisement

What were my problems anyway? Who cares! I just hoped they were water-soluble.

Besides, who am I to question? Cold plunges date to the ancient Greeks and, more recently, have been anointed by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lizzo, and Joe Rogan. In Oregon a company sells a handcrafted version made of teak that costs $28,000, and any well-destination worth the journey offers a cold plunge add-on.

And in mid-January the concept touched down on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, in the form of an outdoor “Winter Sauna Village.” It will be in residence through March, and is part of an effort to enliven the city in winter.

How pleasant it all sounded on the website of host company Moki. “We aim to bring warmth to the community,” it read, “and create a place to reconnect with yourself, friends, or others.”

Uh, how about karaoke, I thought, but I paid my $35 anyway. No matter what ails you, I’d learned on TikTok, #coldplungetherapy could fix it: Lethargy, depression, antsiness, insomnia, soreness, inflammation, stress, a slow metabolism.

My session was booked for high noon, and I heard the screams before I met their author. “Oh, god, no,” a man with golden ringlets yelled from the self-inflicted torture chamber, as a man he described as his “shaman” — in reality an account executive, and his companion — dumped in a bag of ice.

Advertisement

“Oh god, oh, oh,” tub man yelled some more, and then, in an about face: “I am soooo good.”

Next, he and his red splotches climbed out of the tub and it was as if he had been reborn. “I usually wear glasses but now I can see far away,” he said, gazing in the direction of a nearby Panera. “I have clarity.”

I, too, had clarity. Namely that this plunge was a terrible idea.

The “village” felt like a campsite that had been set up just so it could be photographed. Adirondack chairs had been positioned around logs stacked as if for a fire, only there was no fireplace. But the wood-fired saunas looked nice (if only heat were the cure du jour), and in fairness to the cold tub, it definitely appeared to be, as advertised, cold.

Ty Hendrix, operations manager at the MOKI Sauna Village, put gloves one before getting logs for the stove. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The shaman and his disciple (an actor, writer, and producer) were wearing swim trunks and I was dressed in Coastal Middle Aged Mom: long, puffy coat layered over a short puffy coat, hood cinched, gloves on, hunched against a wind that may or may not be blowing, and, of course, wincing.

“You’re colder than we are,” said the shaman.

I didn’t disagree, but my time had come. I called a friend from the changing area. “I can’t do it,” I whispered. “Do you have to?” she whispered back.

Advertisement

Did I? Technically, no. But did I want to be known as a reporter who couldn’t brave one minute in cold water for the story of a lifetime? Or even the story of a single afternoon?

The science on the efficacy of cold plunges has been described as “mixed.” But I’ve been unable to comfortably turn my head for nearly three months, so I figured that if dunking up to my ears stood a chance of helping it was worth a try. I miss looking over my shoulder.

I climbed the stairs up to the tub, the convicted to the gallows, and I stepped in. Before my mind went numb it was overwhelmed by intrusive thoughts about risks I’d dismissed: frostbite, hypothermia, a cardiovascular event.

But the next thing I knew I was out, exchanging high fives with the shaman. And I did feel good. I was nearly naked, but I wasn’t even cold. My glasses were on a bench, but no matter. “I can see!” I cried.

OK, not really. But I did go back for a second dip, albeit briefly, and although I still can’t turn my head, the experience would have been a win, if I’d listened to my body instead of the shaman.

I’d been planning to hit the sauna or the hot shower. But no, he said. If I didn’t want to lose the benefits — however amorphous they were — I shouldn’t warm up.

Advertisement

Alas, by the time I left the “village” the euphoria was gone, and my feet were so cold all the way home I worried for their safety. As I walked through Downtown Crossing I noticed that someone had tossed their losing lottery tickets on the ground, and I felt a kinship. I, too, had been hoping for a bolt of magic.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.