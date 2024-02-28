Nine students evaluated, staff member sent to hospital after ‘possible gas leak,’ officials say

A Dorchester school staff member was taken to the hospital and nine students were evaluated after a boiler malfunction caused a “possible gas leak,” Boston police and school officials said.

Police responded around 9:40 a.m. to 35 Westville St., the address of UP Academy Dorchester, where the school was already evacuated, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

After a boiler malfunction “led to an odor in the building,” the school evacuated and called the fire department, wrote Hillary Casson, chief executive officer of UP Education Network, in an email.