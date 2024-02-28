Nine students evaluated, staff member sent to hospital after ‘possible gas leak,’ officials say

A Dorchester school staff member was taken to the hospital and nine students were evaluated after a boiler malfunction caused a “possible gas leak,” Boston police and school officials said.
Police responded around 9:40 a.m. to 35 Westville St., the address of UP Academy Dorchester, where the school was already evacuated, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.
After a boiler malfunction “led to an odor in the building,” the school evacuated and called the fire department, wrote Hillary Casson, chief executive officer of UP Education Network, in an email.
Nine students were evaluated at the scene, but remained at the school, officials said.
There was no information on the extent of the staff member’s injuries.
All staff and students were cleared to return to the building by noon, according to Casson.
According to the UP Academy Dorchester’s website, the school serves Pre-K through eighth grade students in the Bowdoin-Geneva community of Boston.
