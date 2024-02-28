Four Seas, a beloved Cape Cod ice cream shop that opened in 1934, is up for sale

Chuck Carey, who owns the firm, said calls have been pouring in since the listing was posted .

The Barnstable shop, known for its rich, creamy flavors , was put on the market Friday for $3.1 million, according to Carey Commercial, a Hyannis real estate firm .

Four Seas Ice Cream, a Cape Cod institution for generations , is up for sale.

“I’ve been in commercial real estate on Cape Cod for several decades and I’ve never seen a response to anything like this,” he said.

Doug and Peggy Warren, who have owned the shop for 24 years, said the ice cream parlor has been in the family since 1959. The shop opened in 1934 in a former blacksmith shop, making it the third-oldest ice cream parlor in New England, Doug said.

The couple bought the store in 2000 from Doug’s parents, Dick and Georgia Warren, who purchased the shop from the original owner.

The couple, who are in their 60s and 50s, respectively, said they are “getting to that that age” where they are ready to retire.

“The timing was right,” Doug said. “Assuming that the new person needs us to stick around for another year or two, we had to look at the big picture.”

Doug said they would prefer a buyer who would keep the store going, but acknowledged that it depends on the offer.

“It’s 100 percent our preference to find a buyer who wants to take over the best ice cream on the Cape and Massachusetts,” he said.

Carey said the shop has a “strong romance factor” and an “identity with old Cape Cod.”

It was “Jackie Kennedy’s favorite ice cream,” Carey said.

The peach flavor, to be precise, Doug said. When “Jackie’s secret service” would come in to grab a pint, sometimes “you could get a glimpse” of the former first lady, he said.

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, had a special flavor made by the shop, Doug said. She liked mocha chip with no chocolate chips, he said.

The Kennedy compound in Hyannis is less than five miles away and the shop has catered weddings there over the years.

Doug said shop gets its “flair and ambience” from the “honor roll students” who work there, including some whose parents and grandparents did the same.

“We have the cream-of-the-crop kids,” Doug said. “Great service and a great product.”

The store also has a rich history of celebrity sightings. Doug and Peggy said they could “talk for hours” about the stories they have, from actor Adam Sandler changing shirts behind the store to avoid fans to members of rock band Aerosmith enjoying the ice cream.

Doug recalled a day about seven years ago when a “bubbly” woman named Blake called to ask if the store could stay open a little past its 5 p.m. closing.

“We’re coming from Boston,” Doug recalled her saying.

When two people arrived around 5:15 p.m., Doug immediately recognized actor Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband. He didn’t recognize Blake Lively but was immediately struck by her personality.

“Ryan couldn’t get a word in,” Doug said. “She was so perky and fun. She made everyone smile.”

Taylor Swift, Chris Pratt, and Eddie Murphy, have also visited over the years. Doug said workers are prepared for famous customers and know not to ask for autographs or pictures but to treat them like everyone else, people who want to “enjoy their summertime.”

Members of the cast of “CSI: Criminal Scene Investigation” appreciated the shop and how they were treated so much, they sent an autographed picture of the whole cast after their visit, Doug said.

Even after 24 years, Doug said the shop is his “heart and passion, and Peggy added that it’s “internationally known.”

“The store is international, not just Massachusetts or the Cape, we ship ice cream all across the country,” Peggy said.





