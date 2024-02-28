fb-pixelGretchen Whitmer, of Michigan, visits Mass. State House Skip to main content

Surprise! Michigan’s Whitmer checks in on Democrats at Massachusetts State House.

By Matt Stout Globe Staff,Updated February 28, 2024, 2 hours ago
President Biden campaigned with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Warren, Mich., earlier this month.PETE MAROVICH/NYT

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a surprise visit Wednesday to the Massachusetts State House, where she briefly addressed a House Democratic Caucus meeting.

Whitmer — a Democrat who has taken on an increasingly national profile, complete with speculation of a future presidential run — also spoke with Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday, aides to both governors said. Whitmer was in Massachusetts on a personal trip with family, according to her office.

Whitmer spoke to House Democrats while they met in a closed-door caucus meeting ahead of a formal session. Whitmer was a law school classmate of state Representative James Murphy, her office said. After brief remarks, lawmakers gave her a long round of applause, which could be heard from a nearby State House hallway.

Whitmer, a two-term governor, is a chair of President Biden’s reelection campaign and is widely seen in the party as a potential future candidate on the national stage.

Last summer, Healey traveled to Mackinac Island in Michigan after Whitmer invited her and other female governors to participate in a discussion with the Michigan Women’s Commission.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.

