Surprise! Michigan’s Whitmer checks in on Democrats at Massachusetts State House.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a surprise visit Wednesday to the Massachusetts State House, where she briefly addressed a House Democratic Caucus meeting.

Whitmer — a Democrat who has taken on an increasingly national profile, complete with speculation of a future presidential run — also spoke with Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday, aides to both governors said. Whitmer was in Massachusetts on a personal trip with family, according to her office.

Whitmer spoke to House Democrats while they met in a closed-door caucus meeting ahead of a formal session. Whitmer was a law school classmate of state Representative James Murphy, her office said. After brief remarks, lawmakers gave her a long round of applause, which could be heard from a nearby State House hallway.