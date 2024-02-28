An outlet mall in Kittery, Maine, to be demolished for hotel, officials say

An outlet shopping plaza on Route 1 in Kittery, Maine, will be demolished under a plan to redevelop the space into a hotel, an apartment complex with affordable housing, and possibly a restaurant, according to town records.
The town’s planning board gave final approval in February to a phased renovation of the Outlets at Kittery, which is next to the famous Kittery Trading Post, town records say.
The property is one of the shopping plazas that has made the southern Maine town a shopping destination for decades. But the plaza has just three remaining tenants, according to Maine Public Radio.
Plans call for a 119-room hotel, followed by a five-story apartment with 107 units, 11 of them affordable, town records say. The final part of the project would be a 6,000-square-foot commercial building that could potentially be leased to a restaurant, according to town records.
The Kittery Trading Post and other outlet malls are not impacted by the development plans.
