Man hit by vehicle while riding motor scooter in Roslindale has died

A man who was hit by a car while riding a motor scooter Tuesday night in Roslindale has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.
The man died at an area hospital. His name and age weren’t immediately available.
The man was hit at approximately 6:45 p.m. at 4165 Washington St., police said. According to video broadcast by WCVB-TV, a gray Toyota was involved in the crash, which broke the scooter in pieces.
Police said Wednesday that the driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.
The street was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.