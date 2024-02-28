Man hit by vehicle while riding motor scooter in Roslindale has died

A man who was hit by a car while riding a motor scooter Tuesday night in Roslindale has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

The man died at an area hospital. His name and age weren’t immediately available.

The man was hit at approximately 6:45 p.m. at 4165 Washington St., police said. According to video broadcast by WCVB-TV, a gray Toyota was involved in the crash, which broke the scooter in pieces.