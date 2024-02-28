Airport director in Manchester, N.H., celebrates ‘three good wins’ as airlines add routes

“But,” he quickly added, “I think there’s three good wins, and that’s what we need to be celebrating.”

Ted Kitchens, who’s been the airport’s director for more than five years, said news that Spirit Airlines will suspend its operations in Manchester in May, at least temporarily, was “a little bit of a downer.”

The guy in charge of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said he’s optimistic about its trajectory, even as the New Hampshire travel hub has weathered some setbacks.

Kitchens, who spoke with the Globe on Tuesday, was alluding to three announcements this month of expanded service to the Manchester airport:

Manchester Mayor Jay P. Ruais celebrated the Breeze Airways announcement Tuesday as a great way for Queen City residents to go exploring.

“Equally exciting,” Ruais said, “is the opportunity to greet our new friends from Charleston.”

Kitchens said the airport seems to be on a good flight path, and he hopes Granite Staters will buy their tickets and hop on board.

“I like the pace that we’re on,” he said.

Far fewer passengers fly in and out of MHT than they used to. At its busiest, in 2005, the airport served nearly 4.3 million total passengers, according to the airport’s statistics. That number fell to 2.4 million in 2013 and kept sliding thereafter.

Travel cratered in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then rebounded. In 2023, the Manchester airport served nearly 1.3 million total passengers, down more than 45 percent from a decade prior.

But it’s important to remember that leisure travelers are just one piece of the airport-running puzzle.

“We’re growing our cargo side of the business. We’re growing our corporate aviation. We’re growing our commercial aviation,” Kitchens said. “And you want all three of those things as an airport because they all move at different business cycles.”

In 2020, for example, when fewer than 620,000 total passengers traveled through MHT, the airport’s cargo traffic “was going gangbusters,” Kitchens said, and the airport handled even more cargo last year.

“So it helps kind of smooth out the ebbs and flows in the industry. … That kind of helps steady the ship throughout the storm,” he said.

As far as commercial flights are concerned, Kitchens said, the Manchester airport expects to have more seats available in 2024 than it did in 2023. The big question is whether travelers will snatch up those tickets rather than flying out of Boston or finding another way to their destination.

“It all comes down to the consumer and whether or not they are going to book the ticket out of the local airport or not,” he said. “If they do, then I think we’re going to have a really good 2024.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.