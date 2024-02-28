Marshfield woman sought after alleged attack put two police officers in hospital, officials say

Three days later, she was charged with three felonies: assault to murder, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem, records show.

Gina Martell, 42, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace in connection with the Feb. 19 altercation, according to court records.

Authorities are searching for a Marshfield woman with a history of violent encounters with police after she allegedly attacked two officers during a well-being check last week, leaving one bloodied, and later failed to show up for her arraignment, according to officials and court documents.

Martell was initially scheduled for arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Feb. 20, but the hearing was rescheduled to last Friday. She did not appear in court, leading a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest, records show. No attorney was listed for Martell in the records.

Police in Marshfield said Martell “has an extensive history, including multiple violent encounters with the Marshfield Police. She is also known to conceal weapons within her clothes and body.”

Records in Plymouth District Court show multiple past and pending charges against Martell for assault, making threats, and other offenses, but no convictions.

On Feb. 19, police received a call at 7:43 p.m. asking officers to perform a well-being check on Martell at her Ocean Street apartment, the department said in a statement.

Officers went to her home with a mental health clinician, with firefighters also on hand in case their assistance was needed, police said.

When officers knocked on Martell’s door, she allegedly screamed at them to obtain a warrant and “exhibited delusional and paranoid behavior,” police said. The mental health clinician determined that Martell was a danger to herself and immediately filed paperwork enabling authorities to take her to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A family member who was among those requesting the well-being check gave police keys to the apartment, and they opened the door and announced their presence, according to the statement. Officers told Martell she needed to go with them to the hospital but she allegedly “became argumentative and aggressive,” police said.

Martell, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds, allegedly picked up a 8-inch ceramic figurine and approached the officers, leading one of them to pull out a Taser and instruct her to drop the object, police said.

She allegedly rushed toward the officer, who used the Taser on her. But it had little effect and Martell allegedly continued her attack, smashing the figure on the officer’s head and causing “a deep laceration and severe bleeding,” police said.

Martell allegedly kicked and elbowed officers as they wrestled the broken figure away from her and placed her in handcuffs, the statement said. Firefighters helped restrain Martell as she was placed on a gurney and put into an ambulance, where an officer rode alongside her to the hospital, police said. She was not injured.

Two officers were injured during the incident and were taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the statement. They were expected to make a full recovery.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.