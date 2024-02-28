‘We are on our own’: Mass. Democrats weighing tightening shelter program amid migrant influx, lack of federal help

“We are on our own on this, and we realize that now,” the Quincy Democrat told reporters Wednesday after a caucus meeting, during which Massachusetts House Democrats discussed possible modifications to what’s known as the emergency housing assistance program.

What changes the House could pursue were not clear Wednesday. But House Speaker Ron Mariano, citing the collapse in Washington this month of a Senate border deal , said state policymakers need to reconsider how they administer a shelter program where costs are expected to reach nearly $1 billion this fiscal year and another $1 billion in the next.

With mounting costs and no signs of help from Washington, Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House are considering tightening how the state manages its emergency shelter program amid an influx of migrant families into the system.

“We’re looking at a billion-dollar bill for next year in the midst of declining revenues. Do you realize what that will do to us?” Mariano said. “So we have to take a look at how we administer this program.”

The House is weighing a supplemental spending bill Governor Maura Healey filed in January that seeks to drain a surplus budget account of nearly $900 million to continue sheltering homeless and migrant families both this year and next.

Her administration has projected the state will need $224 million more for the emergency shelter program before the end of the current fiscal year in June. Costs are then expected to reach an additional $915 million for the next fiscal year that begins in July. Even if lawmakers embrace her plan, Healey aides acknowledge the state would still fall $91 million short of covering the costs of the program for next fiscal year.

Under a 1980s-era law, homeless families have long been guaranteed a roof over their heads in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. Healey last year imposed a 7,500-family cap on the system, pushing hundreds of families to a newly created waitlist. State officials, in turn, have been scrambling to stand up overflow shelters in Boston and beyond to keep families off the street or from sleeping in Logan Airport, as many have been doing.

Of the roughly 7,500 families currently in the system, half of them — 3,745 in total — were migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers as of last week, according to a report the Healey administration filed with lawmakers Monday.

On Wednesday, Mariano said that House lawmakers do not intend to change the right-to-shelter law and that they “are committed to helping immigrants arrive and settle in this state.”

But he did not dismiss a range of other proposed changes to the program. Beacon Hill Republicans, for example, unsuccessfully pushed proposals last year that would have barred those who have lived in Massachusetts for less than six months or a year from being housed in the shelter program. Those proposals effectively would have excluded any recently arrived migrant families from emergency shelter.

Healey has said her administration has also considered limiting how long homeless families can remain in Massachusetts emergency shelters, similar to New York where officials are trying to absorb a crush of migrant families.

Asked if he was weighing either of those, Mariano demurred. “We are talking about a lot of different options,” he said.

A Mariano spokesperson later said that he does not support changing the state’s right-to-shelter law to cover only US citizens.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House’s budget chief, did not provide a timeline of when the House could formally propose or vote on changes. The House is scheduled to release its budget plan for next fiscal year in April but may pursue a supplemental spending bill separately. He has cautioned that the state’s shelter program is likely to run out of money by spring.

“To be able to manage it and make it sufficient and sustainable long-term, with no help coming from Washington . . . we’re gonna have to look at some potential changes,” the North End Democrat said.

The Legislature in December agreed to pump $250 million into the shelter system, knowing that it would likely sustain the program for only a few months.

The state’s revenue picture has only gotten worse since. Healey in January slashed $375 million in spending from the budget and downgraded revenue projections for the fiscal year by $1 billion in what her administration called “a belt tightening.”

Then, tax collections lagged behind even those dimmer projections, falling more than $260 million short in January and immediately putting the state behind its revenue benchmark. Massachusetts has now seen seven consecutive months in which tax revenues fell below projections, complicating spending for not only this fiscal year but how lawmakers build their budget for the next.

State Representative Todd Smola, a Warren Republican and the ranking minority member of the House’s budget committee, said Wednesday that Democratic leaders have not shared with him what changes they may be considering for the shelter program. But he welcomed tightening the program’s requirements given the state’s current finances.

“Unless we fix the broken system that’s in place right now, we’re going to continue to dish out more money than Massachusetts can afford,” he said. “I would say this is the time that we get a change.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.