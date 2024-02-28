Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department opens registration for summer youth safety camp

This summer will mark the 24th year of the academy, which offers five one-week sessions for children ages 8 to 12. The cost is $100 per week, per child, and includes transportation, breakfast, lunch and a graduation ceremony, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Registration opened Wednesday for Middlesex County’s 2024 Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA), an educational summer program in Chelmsford designed to teach students life and safety skills run by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department.

“YPSA is a proud tradition here at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office,” said Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “This is an opportunity for our kids to take some time away from screens and schools to learn lessons regarding healthy habits, fire safety, personal wellness and more. Most importantly, they can do this alongside their friends and public safety role models from their community, helping build lifelong and positive connections.”

To register, visit www.middlesexsheriff.org/2024-YPSA-application.

The camp registration comes two weeks after Koutoujian received a top honor from his peers across the country.

He was named the 2023 Sheriff of the Year by the Major County Sheriffs of America, a Florida-based professional law enforcement association. He was recognized for his “innovative correctional programming” for groups including incarcerated military veterans, emerging adults, those with substance use disorders, and others, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“As a professional, there is no greater honor than to be recognized by your peers – inspiring leaders who I truly admire,” said Koutoujian, who has been in office since 2011. “As a MCSA member, I have had the incredible opportunity to work alongside some of the most highly regarded corrections and law enforcement leaders on the most pressing issues facing our country. These men and women are dedicated to serving their communities and I am truly proud to count them as friends and colleagues.”

In 2022, Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian gave the call to order during Harvard’s Commencement ceremony for the Classes of 2020 and 2021, a combined ceremony delayed by Covid-19. The university's charter requires that the "High Sheriff of Middlesex County" declare the commencement ceremonies open. Koutoujian is a 2003 graduate of the Kennedy School at Harvard. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff













Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.