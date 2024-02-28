Woman fatally struck by truck in Newburyport

A woman who was hit by a pickup truck in Newburyport Wednesday evening has died, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

At about 6:40 p.m., the woman, whose identity was not released, was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 on Green Street across from City Hall, Tucker’s office said in a statement.

The victim was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, where she was declared dead, the statement said.