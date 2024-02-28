Woman fatally struck by truck in Newburyport

A woman who was hit by a pickup truck in Newburyport Wednesday evening has died, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
At about 6:40 p.m., the woman, whose identity was not released, was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 on Green Street across from City Hall, Tucker’s office said in a statement.
The victim was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, where she was declared dead, the statement said.
The driver remained on scene. No charges or citations were issued as of late Wednesday night.
The case remains under investigation by Newburyport police and State Police investigators assigned to Tucker’s office.
Advertisement
No further information was released.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.